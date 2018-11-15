Marysville USD 364 Board of Education Meeting Notes – 11/14/18

The Marysville USD 364 School Board met Wednesday and raised the rate of substitute paraprofessional pay from $7.25 to $9 per hour. The board met in executive session to discuss negotiations, and personnel issues.

At the recommendation of the administration, it was consensus of the board that graduation will be held inside the new activity center going forward. Renovations to the metals building, and agriculture education complex were again discussed. A work session is planned November 28th to consider fundraisers, including the education foundation, and participation at state and national competitions.

Complete unofficial minutes can be viewed here (PDF)