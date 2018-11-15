Mitchell County Commissioners – November 13, 2018

The Mitchell County Commissioners held their weekly meeting on Tuesday this week after observing Veterans Day on Monday.

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Director, Eric Hamel, presented his monthly report for ambulance activity. The ambulance made 66 runs during the month of October. Fifty-two of the runs were in Beloit, six in Cawker City, five in Glen Elder, two in Tipton, and one to Lincoln.

The time period from 4-5 p.m. was the busiest with six runs at that hour. Monday was the busiest day of the week with 16 runs on that day followed by Friday with 14. The age group with the most responses was the group from 70-90 years old with 29 runs.

As of Monday this week, the EMS had conducted 590 runs for the year. Last year, to date, the EMS conducted 530 runs.

The commissioners approved construction work on the Mitchell County EMS facility in Beloit. They approved an expenditure of $9,494 for repairs to the sidewalls, and $19,475 for roof repairs. They also approved $1,480 for window and framing work.

The commissioners touched on the repairs completed on the railroad crossing on Highway 14/South Hersey just north of the river bridge in Beloit. City Manager Jason Rabe related that there is still minor work to be done on the crossing, however, the bulk of the work has been completed. He said Kyle Railroad crews will be returning to repair the crossing on River Street east of the elevator as well.

Solomon Valley Economic Development Director, Heather Hartman, reminded the commissioners that the Solomon Valley Community Foundation is conducting its annual fundraising drive during the month of November. Every dollar raised locally is matched with $2.5 from the Dane Hansen Foundation.

The commissioners also approved paying $450 in membership fee to the National Association of Counties.

After the official business meeting was adjourned, the commissioners convened as the county canvassing committee to review the ballots from last week’s election. County Clerk Chris Treaster presented 55 provisional ballots for the commissioners to consider for eligibility. Nine of those ballots were rejected because the voter casting the ballot was not a properly registered voter. The remainder of the ballots were accepted and added to the voter roll total.

At the commissioners meeting held on November 5, a Neighborhood Revitalization grant application for temporary tax abatement was approved for Mike Cooper on a home in USD 273 totaling $350,000. The motion was approved by a 2-0 vote as Commissioner Cooper abstained.

Dale Housh, Public Works, met with the commission and reported that striping work on county roads has been completed. The cost came in under projections as they did not use as much paint as originally estimated. Housh also reported they found more gravel at the Thiessen pit. County crews will continue to pull gravel from the site when weather conditions improve. Housh also said there is a forklift at Becker Autos and Trailers for $3,500 which he would like to purchase. The purchase was approved.

Commissioner Cooper reported he had complaints about the condition of the County Line Road with Jewell County. Mr. Housh stated that there was nothing to improve these situations until the weather decides to cooperate.

Courtney Murrow, County Health Nurse, along with Mitchell County Home Health’s Hannah Wyman discussed hiring a CNA on a part-time/as-needed basis to help with clients during busy periods of the year or when staff will be absent for extended periods of time.

Sheriff Tony Perez met with the commissions for a total of about 15 minutes in executive session. Following the closed session, Chairman Tom Claussen announced that $1.00 per hour merit raises will be granted to sheriff’s department employees Donna Schmitt, Steve Martin and Matt Kuiak.