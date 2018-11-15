Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – 11/13/18

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

November 13, 2018 Unofficial

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Dennis Henry leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Gary Scoby and Tim Burdiek, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Nancy Gafford, Mary Jane Schmitz, and Donna Ulmer came before the board to thank Commissioners for their support of the Nemaha County Recycling Program.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• they are still working on hauling salt and sand in preparation for the upcoming winter weather.

• he also plans to get the trucks ready as well for the upcoming winter weather.

• they are still working on finishing up Bridge M-40 in Centralia.

• a representative from BG Consultants is here today to speak to Commissioners about the sign replacement project in Nemaha County.

Sheriff’s Report:

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• a second patrol car hit a raccoon in the road recently. This incident did more damage to the vehicle and will be turned into the insurance company.

• they are currently holding fourteen inmates in the jail, three of which are being held for Douglas County.

• they booked three individuals into the jail this past week.

• he attended the Kansas Sheriff’s Association training last week in Dodge City.

Galen Ackerman came before the board to update Commissioners concerning the work done by the citizen committee formed to research PILOT Agreements with windfarm companies in the general area. Doug Wertenberger was also present for this discussion.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Commissioners spoke to Brad about negotiations with NextEra Energy Resources concerning the construction of the Soldier Creek Windfarm in Nemaha County.

The board conducted the canvass of votes from the November 6, 2018 General Election beginning at 10:30 am and finishing at 2:10 pm.

Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Report:

Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Director Todd Swart advised the board that:

• he prepared a job description and a list of qualifications required for each of the positions that he currently holds with Nemaha County. Commissioners reviewed this information with Todd.

The board reviewed the minutes from the November 5, 2018 meeting. Gary Scoby moved to approve the minutes as presented. Tim Burdiek seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Gary Scoby moved to approve paying the 2019 National Association of Counties membership dues in the amount of $450. Tim Burdiek seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Chairman Dennis Henry signed add/abate orders as presented.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Dennis Henry adjourned the meeting at 3:15 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, November 19, 2018 at 9:00 am.