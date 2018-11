A Marysville man was severely injured, and life flighted to a Lincoln hospital as a result of an accident Tuesday on U.S. Highway 36 east of Marysville, near the Pizza Hut.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that the delivery truck he as driving crossed oncoming traffic, and went into an adjacent ditch, striking a tree. No other vehicles were involved. The cause of the accident remains under investigation, and the identity and status of the injured man have not been released.