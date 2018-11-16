Norton City/County Economic Development Board Meeting

The Norton City/County Economic Development board met at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 13, at the Economic Development office. The meeting was called to order by Mike Posson, Executive Director as Chairman and Vice-Chairman were not in attendance. Members present included: Tom Brannan, Curtis Eveleigh, John Griffiths, Aaron Hale, Gayle James, Jim Miller and Dick Thompson. Absent were Brad Hopkins, Jerry Jones and Amber Nuttycomb. Wally Burton entered the meeting at 5:50.

Also present was Verla Grysch, Administrative Coordinator.

The October meeting minutes were approved with a motion from Dick Thompson and a second by Tom Brannan. Motion passed 8-0.

The director reported that a contract was received from FIVE RULE Rural Planning for the Norton County housing study and it was signed and returned. The study will begin in January and should be completed by September. Bobbi Pettit, owner, will be in Norton County in late December to get familiar with the communities.

The Kansas Legislative Research Department has been holding meetings throughout the State regarding uncompleted highway projects from the 2010 T-Works project list. The director, in conjunction with the Phillips County economic development director, prepared joint testimony on the condition and safety of K-383 in Norton and Phillips Counties. The presentation was given in Hays on October 24. Determination of projects that may receive future funding will not be known until sometime next year.

Several board positions are expiring in January 2019 and Posson encouraged members in those positions to notify the entity they represent of their desire to continue their representation on the board.

In his director report, Posson updated the board on this continued work for the Norton County Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge events, and the meetings he has attended including conferences hosted by the Kansas Economic Development Alliance, Kansas Department of Commerce and Kansas Leadership Center for Rural Recruitment Reimagined with Norton County Hospital staff.

The meeting was adjourned with a motion from Tom Brannan and a second by Aaron Hale.