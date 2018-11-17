Motorcycle Accident Takes Life Of Marysville Man

A 32-year-old Marysville man, Nathan L. Lock, was killed Friday afternoon in a motorcycle accident south of Frankfort.

Lock was southbound on Kansas Highway 99, apparently went left of center and sideswiped an oncoming vehicle driven by Katheryn L. Gregerson, age 21, of Herman, Nebraska. She went in to the east ditch at 22nd Road. A third vehicle, also northbound, driven by Laura C. Edelman, age 20, of Sabetha struck the motorcycle after the driver was thrown, and the motorcycle wound up in the opposite ditch. Gregerson and Edelman were not injured.