Cantus To Perform in Marshall County

As part of their 2018 Christmas tour Cantus, the eight-member men’s vocal ensemble from Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn., will make a stop in Marshall County. They will perform “Lessons and Carols for Our Time” Wednesday, December 5, at 7 p.m. in the Marysville High School auditorium.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door and may be purchased online at mcactickets.com. Tickets are also available at the Chamber of Commerce office and Marysville Advocate, Marysville, and Elsie Grace’s Gift Shoppe, Frankfort.

The performance is sponsored by the Marshall County Arts Cooperative.

“There are always a lot of things going on this time of year, and I’m looking forward to sitting still for a while and listening to Cantus perform,” said Hannah Malotte, treasurer for the arts cooperative. “Beautiful music always lifts me up, and I’m happy MCAC has lined up an excellent group to get us in the Christmas spirit. I think Cantus tickets would be a wonderful early Christmas gift for family or friends.”

The concert is a modern take on the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols. The program coincides with the 100-year anniversary of the first Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols held at King’s College of Cambridge on Christmas Eve 1918. Now a beloved annual tradition, the festival is a service that traditionally includes lessons from Biblical readings followed by well-known carols and hymns.

The concert features familiar Christmas songs like “Still, Still, Still,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and “Ave Maria.” Contemporary songs are intermingled with the traditional favorites to add variety and depth. Joni Mitchell’s “River,” “Feed the Birds” from “Mary Poppins,” and “We Toast the Days” are some of the modern songs on the program.

“An evening spent listening to beautiful voices sing carols is a very special way to begin Advent celebrations,” said Sally Oliver, a board member for the arts cooperative. “I am looking forward to the concert’s variety.

Cantus is widely known for their trademark warmth and blend, innovative programming, and engaging performances. As one of the nation’s few full-time vocal ensembles, Cantus has grown in prominence with its distinctive approach to creating music. Working without a conductor, the members of Cantus rehearse and perform as chamber musicians, each contributing to the entirety of the artistic process.

Cantus performs more than 60 concerts each year both in national and international touring. Committed to the expansion of the vocal music repertoire, Cantus actively commissions new music and seeks rarely performed repertoire for men’s voices. The ensemble is heard frequently on both classical public radio nationwide and on SiriusXM Satellite Radio. Cantus has released 18 recordings on the group’s self-titled label.

Integral to the Cantus mission is its commitment to preserve and deepen music education in the schools. Cantus works with more than 5,000 students each year in master class and workshop settings across the country. While in Marshall County Cantus will conduct music clinics in the Marysville and Valley Heights schools.

Members of the ensemble are Jacob Christopher, tenor; Zachary Colby, tenor; Alberto de la Paz, tenor; Chris Foss, bass; David Geist, baritone; Samuel Green, bass; Sam Kreidenweis, baritone; and Scholtz, tenor.

For more information visit marshallcountyarts.org.