Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 11/13/18

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with David E. Baier, Chairman and Robert S. Connell member and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

Commissioner Feldhausen was absent from the meeting.

The Board of Canvassers called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

Steve Boyda, Marysville and Jim Swim Jr., Marysville were present.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to have Deputy County Clerk and Election Officer Sandra Wilson take the place of absent Commissioner Lynn Feldhausen on the Canvass Board. Motion carried.

The Board of Canvassers found the votes to be true and correct for the November 6, 2018 General Election.

The Board of Canvassers adjourned the meeting at 10:00 a.m.

The Board of County Commissioners opened the regular adjourned meeting at 10:01 a.m.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by David E. Baier seconded by Robert S. Connell. Unanimous.

County Counselor Coleman Younger met with the Board. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for ten minutes at 10:05 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs and County Counselor Coleman Younger present. Motion carried. No action taken.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for ten minutes at 10:10 a.m. to discuss matters attorney client privilege with County Counselor Coleman Younger present. Motion carried. No action taken.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

Murphy Tractor representative Lance Jones, Berry Tractor representative Jake Zeka and Foley Tractor representative Nick Stringer met with Board to be present for the motor grader bids to replace the 2011 CAT 12M.

Berry Tractor: 2019 Komatzu 55G – $250,249.00

Foley Equipment: 2018 CAT 12M3 – $279,583.00

2015 CAT 12M3 – $256,400.00

Trade-in – $135,000.00

Outright – $115,304.00

Murphy Tractor: 2019 John Deere 670G – $267,000.00

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the following purchase orders. Motion carried.

BAT Tire Co., Frankfort, KS

for tires

$660.50-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108116

Truck Repair Plus, Inc., Marysville, KS

for replace hydraulic pump, ICP sensor and acc parts

$3,497.06-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108117

Truck Repair Plus Inc., Marysville, KS

for replace fan clutch, solenoid and tensioners

$1,198.95-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108118

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for five minutes at 10:41 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson present. Motion carried. No action was taken.

The Board had discussion on the need to implementation of time clocks in the County. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to ask the County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs advertise for a time clock installation and management clerk to be under the County Clerk’s office. Motion carried.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Motion carried.

Galls, Chicago, IL

for patrol supplies and uniforms

$1,124.01-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5619

Sanofi Pasteur, Chicago, IL

for flu vaccine

$52,408.35-Health fund-P.O. # 5743

Dell Marketing, Chicago, IL

for 2 year Dell server warranty

$768.42-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5618

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to adjourn at 11:16 a.m. Unanimous. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, November 19, 2018 starting at 8:30 a.m.