Waterline Replacement Project To Temporarily Shut Off Water To Parts Of Marysville

Beginning Tuesday the Marysville Water Department will be shutting water off to install new lines. The area affected will be North 7th Street from North Street to Calhoun Street, Laramie Street from North 7th Street to North 8th Street, Jenkins Street from North 7th Street to North 8th Street. Ann Street from North 9th Street to North 10th Street, North 11th Street from North Street to Jenkins Street will also be impacted.

The water will be off for several hours. The Water Department advises residents in the impacted areas to make arrangements for drinking water purposes.

Those with questions can contact the Marysville City Hall at 785-562-5331/