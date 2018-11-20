KDHE launches program to expedite Medicaid payments for long term care

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and Prefix Health Technologies are launching a pilot program to speed up the process of determining Medicaid eligibility for Kansas older adults who seek coverage for long-term care (LTC).

KanCare is working to improve the customer experience for applicants, and the Prefix Health solution has the potential to be a key part of that effort to bring a data-driven, transparent approach to improving the determination process.

Delays in Medicaid eligibility determinations often leave LTC providers to bear the expense of a resident’s care for months before the facility can be paid.

Kansas LTC providers care for some of the most vulnerable members of our society. The state welcomes this step toward reducing these unnecessary delays in reimbursing them for doing so. Streamlining this process and identifying areas where more information is needed gives LTC facilities more control in the process, enabling them to sustain this vital work.

The Prefix Health solution leverages powerful data retrieval and machine learning technologies to quickly access and analyze data from secure, trusted third-party sources, such as banks and other financial institutions. This expedited digital approach reduces the information-gathering burden on residents and their families while providing additional usability and security