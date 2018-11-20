Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 11/19/18

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with David E. Baier, Chairman and Robert S. Connell member and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

Commissioner Feldhausen was absent from the meeting.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

Steve Boyda, Marysville was present for the meeting.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by Robert S. Connell seconded by David E. Baier. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

Murphy Tractor representative Lance Jones was present for the motor grader bid discussion.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented the following breakdown of the motor grader bids from last weeks meeting.

Berry Tractor: 2019 Komatzu GD655-6 – $130,249.00

Foley Tractor: 2018 CAT 12M3 – $144,583.00

Murphy Tractor: 2019 John Deere 670GP – $141,500.00

Foley Tractor: Used 2015 CAT 12M3 – $121,400.00

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the bid from Murphy Tractor for a 2019 John Deere 670GP in the amount of $141,500.00 with delivery in late January. Motion carried.

Logan and Herkimer Township representatives Steve Friedrichs, Gary Duever, and Mike Duever met with the Board to discuss the roads north of Herkimer, north of Bremen and Cherokee Road. The Board discussed that they are going to allow a test mile north of Herkimer of 3 inches of white rock packed and pull in the sides to cover it and narrow the road.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Motion carried.

Koch Excavating, Axtell, KS

for machine hire

$800.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108121

Foley Industries, Park City, KS

for service kit and oil

$622.26-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108122

M & R Auto Parts, Inc., Frankfort, KS

for high pressure hose, fittings and orings

$1,316.55-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108120

Commissioner Connell discussed the need for a new Public Works shop in Frankfort.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for fifteen minutes at 9:27 a.m. to discuss matters of pending litigation with County Counselor Jason Brinegar present. Motion carried. No action taken.

County Appraiser Francine Crome met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to go into executive session for five minutes at 9:47 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with County Counselor Jason Brinegar and County Appraiser Francine Crome present. Motion carried.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase order. Motion carried.

Elizabeth M. Olson, Attorney, Hiawatha, KS

for contract attorney fee

$1,440.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5767

Tyler Boxberger, CPA with Reese & Novelly met with the Board to present the December 31, 2017 Marshall County audit. The Board accepted the audit as presented.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the following purchase order. Motion carried.

Pacha Construction, Marysville, KS

for replacing steel door, door sweeps, and tile repair

$1,075.00-Agency on Aging fund-P.O. # 5695

Dave’s Hardware, Axtell, KS

for refrigerator

$1,250.00-Title II C fund-P.O. # 5693

The Board approved the new job description and pay increase for Agency on Aging Nutrition Site Manager Ashley Lyhane effective January 1, 2018. Motion carried.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the following purchase orders. Motion carried.

Merck, Carol Stream, IL

for vaccine

$3,704.96-Health fund-P.O. # 5745

GlaxoSmithKline, Atlanta, GA

for vaccine

$2,935.00-Health fund-P.O. # 5744

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the vouchers, as presented, and issue warrants from the respective funds. Motion carried.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to adjourn at 11:00 a.m. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, November 26, 2018 starting at 8:30 a.m.