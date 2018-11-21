Lincoln County Commissioners – November 5, 2018

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the basement meeting room of the courthouse Monday, November 5, 2018. Chairman Terry Finch called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Alexis Pflugh and Member Al Joe Wallace present. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: Cynthia Nelson, Sharon Dohe, Randy Lohmann, Greg Babcock, Mark Woodard, Kerry Jackson, Kathy Robertson, Dave Tangeman, and Michel O’Hare.

Correspondence: The board received notice to close and reclaim the Block gravel pit; and an engagement letter from Lindburg Vogel Pierce Faris Chartered to complete the 2018 audit.

Terry Finch moved to approve the minutes of the October 29, 2018 regular meeting as corrected, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried. Voting as follows: Finch – Aye; Wallace – Aye; Pflugh – Abstained.

Mark Woodard, Cummins Sales and Service with Greg Babcock, Lincoln Park Manor presented a proposal for annual maintenance for the nursing home generator. Al Joe Wallace moved to enter into a three-year maintenance agreement with Cummins Sales and Service, 1st year cost $2,153.23, 2nd year cost $2,153.23 and 3rd year cost $2,635.45 for a total of $6,941.91, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

Babcock expressed his frustrations with the fire door replacement project and requested that the board intervene by contacting Overhead Door and potentially Eric Johnson, Campbell and Johnson Engineering, as Overhead Door Company is asking him to provide life safety maps for the facility and he does not believe that he is qualified to complete this task. Babcock inquired about why meetings of nursing home committee have not been posted online. Commissioner Pflugh related that they are being recorded by Post Rock Open Meetings when someone is available to record.

Babcock on behalf of the Lincoln County Rescue Squad related that he has attempted to

get more than one bid to repair the rescue truck’s radiator, but has been unsuccessful, submitting the one bid received to date. Al Joe Wallace moved to authorize the rescue squad to accept the only bid received in a reasonable amount of time, in the amount of $3,400.50, to repair the rescue truck, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Landfill/Transfer Station Operator Kerry Jackson related that he has found a landowner that is willing to sell fill dirt to the landfill for $60 per truck load for a 10 – 12-yard truck, the county would be responsible to load and haul the dirt. The board will discuss equipment availability with O’Hare. Jackson related that USD 298 is replacing the benches at the football stadium and inquired if the board would waive the disposal fee for the school. The board approved the request. Jackson answered questions in regards to shared equipment.

USD 298 Superintendent Kathy Robertson updated the board on HVAC and window projects at the grade school and high school.

Al Joe Wallace moved to approve the inventory dated December 31, 2017, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried

Director of Public Works Michel O’Hare provided cost estimates received to purchase steel for OS 105, which would bring the total project cost to $62,472.37. Alexis Pflugh moved to proceed with bridge project OS105 with L&M Contractors and purchasing steel from Welborn Sales, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried. O’Hare related that he would like to wait until Spring 2019 to sell the two motor graders that were recently replaced, to utilize in case of snow and believes that the county would garner a higher price if we would wait.

O’Hare requested approval to bid on a grapple that is currently listed on Purplewave. The board approved. The group discussed a steel tress bridge and whether the highway department has the resources to rehabilitate the bridge if grant funding is denied. The board forwarded a request to close and reclaim the Block gravel pit.

Clerk Harlow inquired about the following items that are still awaiting action: solid waste collection fee for 2019; officially employing the Human Resource Officer and setting the salary; and office relocations. Al Joe Wallace moved to increase the solid waste collection fee by $.15 per household per month per, effective January 1, 2019, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried. Voting as follows: Finch – Aye; Wallace – Aye; Pflugh – Nay.

Al Joe Wallace moved to employ Sionia Case as the full-time Human Resource Officer, starting salary $2,500.00 per month effective November 7, 2018, seconded Terry Finch. Motion carried. Al Joe Wallace moved to inform the Post Rock Extension District that the South East office will no longer be available for use, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

The chairman adjourned the meeting at 12:02 p.m. until 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 12, 2018 when the board will sit as the Board of Canvassers to enumerate the results of the November 6, 2018 General Election.