Trout stocked at Glen Elder State Park Pond

The second trout stocking of the 2018-2019 trout season occurred on Monday morning, November 19th and consisted of 350 pounds of quality adult rainbow trout averaging ¾ of a pound apiece. Most of these fish are 11-13 inches long, but several are in the 15 to 17 inch range. An additional 350 pounds will be stocked in December, January, February, and March for a total of 2,100 pounds or approximately 3,600 fish stocked this winter. The first stocking of 350 pounds took place on October 26th.

The weather forecast looks excellent for getting outside and enjoying a unique angling opportunity over the Thanksgiving holiday and beyond. Anglers have the best success at the park pond using minnows, Velveeta cheese, Powerbait, nightcrawlers, and salmon eggs. Just make sure to use small hooks size 12 or smaller and only one or two split shots for weight. Other anglers prefer to use artificial lures such as Panther Martins, roostertails, roadrunners, and Blue Fox spinners. Fly fisherman can have a blast as well using a mix of dry flies, nymphs, and wet flies.

Special regulations apply while fishing trout waters between November 1st and April 15th. All anglers 16 and older are required to purchase a trout permit ($14.50) if they intend to fish the park pond which is valid through December 31st, 2018. Anglers 15 and younger are exempt.

In addition, all residents 16 through 64 years old and non-residents 16 and older must also have a valid fishing license. Trout permits are available at KDWPT offices, license vendors, county clerk offices, or online at www.ksoutdoors.com. The daily creel limit is 5 trout (2 trout for anglers 15 and younger fishing without a trout permit). The possession limit is three times the daily creel.

