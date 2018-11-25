Fort Riley Announces Two-Hour Work Delay For November 26th

Derek Nester
Fort Riley officials announced the following changes that will affect post operations Nov. 26 due to inclement weather:

  • Fort Riley will operate on a two-hour delay; contact your supervisor for details.
  • 1st Infantry Division Soldiers will hold formations no earlier than 8:30 a.m.; contact your supervisor for questions concerning physical fitness training or morning formations.
  • Morning appointments prior to 9 a.m. at Irwin Army Community Hospital, including at medical and dental clinics, are canceled;
  • Child & Youth Services child development centers and School Age Center will open at 7 a.m.;
  • Other Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation locations, including Fitness centers and Teen Center, will open at 9 a.m.
  • Exchange and Commissary will open at normal hours.

If soldiers, families or civilian employees have questions or concerns, they are encouraged to visit https://www.facebook.com/FortRiley or the Fort Riley website at https://home.army.mil/riley/, click on “advisories” for updated information. Additionally all employees of Fort Riley are urged to maintain contact with their chain of command and/or supervisors for the most updated information.

