KNDY Area School Closings & Postponements – 11/26/18

The following school closings and postponements have been reported to KNDY.
BUSINESS & SERVICES CLOSINGS
- Hiawatha Community Hospital & Family Practice – Closed Monday
- Marshall County Agency on Aging – Closed Monday including Nutrition sites, Meals on Wheels, and public transportation.
- NEK-CAP, Inc. – Closed
- Nemaha County Meal Sites & Public Transportation – Closed Monday
- Washington County Head Start – Closed Monday
SCHOOLS & UNIVERSITY CLOSINGS
- Beatrice Public Schools – Closed Monday
- Cloud County Community College Concordia Campus – Closed Monday
- Cloud County Community College Geary Co. Campus – Closed Monday
- Diller-Odell Public Schools – Closed Monday
- Emporia State University – Closed Monday
- Fairbury Public Schools – Closed Monday
- Flint Hills Technical College – Closed Monday
- Highland Community College – Baileyville – Closed Monday
- Highland Community College – Perry – Closed Monday
- Highland Community College – Wamego – Closed Monday
- Kansas State University – Opens 12:00 PM Monday
- Kansas State University – Olathe – Closed Monday
- Lewiston Consolidated Schools – Closed Monday
- Manhattan Area Technical – Closed Monday
- Manhattan Catholic Schools – Closed Monday
- Southeast Community College – Beatrice Campus – Closed Monday
- Southern Public Schools – Closed Monday
- University of Kansas – Edwards Campus – Closed Monday
- University of Kansas – Lawrence Campus – Closed Monday
- USD 113 – Prairie Hills – Closed Monday
- USD 115 – Nemaha Central – Closed Monday
- USD 224 – Clifton-Clyde – Closed Monday
- USD 323 – Rock Creek – Closed Monday
- USD 364 – Marysville – Closed Monday
- USD 378 – Riley County – Closed Monday
- USD 380 – Vermillion-Frankfort-Centralia – Closed Monday
- USD 383 – Manhattan-Ogden – Closed Monday
- USD 384 – Blue Valley-Randolph – Closed Monday
- USD 498 – Valley Heights – Closed Monday
- Washburn University – Topeka – Closed Monday
Updated 11/25/18 at 6:58 PM