Norton Bluejay Athletics on KQNK

Classic Hits 106.7 KQNK is the broadcast home for every exciting Norton Bluejay Basketball contest! Fidelis Millan will have the play-by-play call of every game home and away. Catch it on-air, online, and on your cell with the KQNK-FM mobile app. Go Bluejays!
Fri 30
HSBB: Norton at Oakley
November 30 @ 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dec 01
HSWR: Norton at St. Francis Tournament
December 1 @ 9:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Dec 06
HSBB: Norton Girls vs. Yuma [Topside Tipoff]
December 6 @ 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dec 06
HSBB: Norton Boys vs. Yuma [Topside Tipoff]
December 6 @ 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dec 07
HSBB: Norton Boys vs. TBA [Topside Tipoff]
December 7