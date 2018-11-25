Norton Bluejay Athletics on KQNK

By
Derek Nester
-

Classic Hits 106.7 KQNK is the broadcast home for every exciting Norton Bluejay Basketball contest! Fidelis Millan will have the play-by-play call of every game home and away. Catch it on-air, online, and on your cell with the KQNK-FM mobile app. Go Bluejays!

Fri 30

HSBB: Norton at Oakley

November 30 @ 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dec 01

HSWR: Norton at St. Francis Tournament

December 1 @ 9:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Dec 06

HSBB: Norton Girls vs. Yuma [Topside Tipoff]

December 6 @ 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dec 06

HSBB: Norton Boys vs. Yuma [Topside Tipoff]

December 6 @ 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dec 07

HSBB: Norton Boys vs. TBA [Topside Tipoff]

December 7

View More…

