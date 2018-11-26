Kanasas Highway Patrol Reports Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Activity

The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing its Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Activity Report. The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6:00 pm on Wednesday, November 21, through 11:59 pm on Sunday, November 25.
The Kansas Highway Patrol worked five fatal crashes over the holiday reporting period. Fatal crashes occurred in the following counties: Riley, Scott, Meade, Kiowa, and Atchison. Crash reports can be found here: https://www.kansashighwaypatrol.org/316/Crash-Reports.
Information in the table is compared to data from both 2016 and 2017.
|Enforcement Data
|2016
|2017
|2018
|DUI Arrests
|27
|12
|16
|Speed Citations
|1,360
|1,227
|1,195
|Speed Warnings
|924
|1,025
|914
|Safety Belt – Adult Citations
|158
|89
|145
|Safety Belt – Adult Warnings
|12
|14
|8
|Safety Belt – Teen Citations
|6
|5
|6
|Safety Belt – Teen Warnings
|1
|0
|1
|Child Restraint – Citations
|29
|27
|19
|Motorist Assists
|1,089
|1,058
|1,410
|Crash Data
|2016
|2017
|2018
|Fatal DUI Related Crashes
|0
|2
|0
|DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|2
|0
|Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes
|3
|2
|5
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|3
|4
|5