Kanasas Highway Patrol Reports Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Activity

The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing its Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Activity Report. The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6:00 pm on Wednesday, November 21, through 11:59 pm on Sunday, November 25.

The Kansas Highway Patrol worked five fatal crashes over the holiday reporting period. Fatal crashes occurred in the following counties: Riley, Scott, Meade, Kiowa, and Atchison. Crash reports can be found here: https://www.kansashighwaypatrol.org/316/Crash-Reports.

Information in the table is compared to data from both 2016 and 2017.