Nemaha County Commissioners Meeting Minutes – 11/19/18

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

November 19, 2018 Unofficial

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, November 19, 2018 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Dennis Henry leading the flag salute. Present also was Commissioner Tim Burdiek, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes. Commissioner Gary Scoby was absent from today’s meeting.

Commissioners drew a name to break the tie vote for Wetmore Township Clerk following the November 6th General Election. Corey Bloom’s name was drawn, deeming him as being elected as the Wetmore Township Clerk.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• he has closed Bridge R-41 in Red Vermillion Township.

• they hauled glass last week to Kansas City.

• they are going to get a load of salt today.

• he has several employees using vacation hours this week.

Chairman Dennis Henry signed a notice as presented to be sent to the Harrison Township Board letting them know that an application for a cereal malt beverage license was submitted to the county for a location in their township.

The board reviewed the minutes from the November 13, 2018 meeting. Tim Burdiek moved to approve the minutes as presented. Dennis Henry seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Representatives from AT&T came before the board along with Terry Willyard and Derek Weigel with Network Computing Solutions to speak to Commissioners about changing to a new phone system at the Courthouse.

Sheriff’s Report:

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• they booked three individuals into the jail this past week.

• they are currently holding twelve inmates in the jail, three of which are being held for Douglas County.

• he is having a patrol car looked at right now with a possible engine issue.

• he has several employees using vacation time right now.

Krista Stallbaumer and Sara Renyer came before the board on behalf of the Nemaha County United 4 Youth organization. Ms. Renyer reviewed their 2018-2019 budget with Commissioners. The group stated that their goal is to be sustainable without any grant funding if necessary. They are requesting an appropriation of $6,500 per quarter from Nemaha County for 2019. Commissioners made no decision regarding this request at this time.

Spencer Jenkins and Marc Woods came before the board on behalf of NextEra Energy Resources to update Commissioners concerning the development of the Soldier Creek Windfarm in Nemaha County. County Attorney Brad Lippert along with many local landowners were also present for this discussion.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Dennis Henry adjourned the meeting at 1:45 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, November 26, 2018 at 9:00 am.