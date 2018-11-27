Marysville Man Sentenced To 47 Years For Attempted Murder, Related Charges

MARYSVILLE – (November 27, 2018) – A Marysville man was sentenced today to more than 47 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder and related charges, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Matson Zane Hatfield, 31, pleaded guilty last month to one count of attempted first degree murder, two counts of attempted second degree murder, one count of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated arson, one count of aggravated escape from custody, one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated escape from custody, two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling, one count of criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied building, one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, one count of criminal damage to property, one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of battery against a law enforcement officer. The crimes occurred in October 2017 in connection with an escape from the Marshall County jail. Charges against a second defendant remain pending.

District Judge James A. Patton today sentenced Hatfield to a total of 568 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Marysville Police Department. Assistant Attorney Adam Zentner of Schmidt’s office and Marshall County Attorney Laura Johnson-McNish prosecuted the case.