Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – 11/26/18

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

November 26, 2018 Unofficial

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, November 26, 2018 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Dennis Henry leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Gary Scoby and Tim Burdiek, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• the guys started clearing county roads overnight last night following yesterday’s snow storm.

• he received two employment applications for the Road and Bridge Department. Dennis gave these applications to Commissioners to review.

Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Report:

Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Director Todd Swart advised the board that:

• he is recommending that the Commissioners adopt a Local Disaster Declaration following yesterday’s snow storm. Following discussion, Tim Burdiek moved to approve the adoption of Resolution 2018-5 declaring a state of local disaster emergency in Nemaha County. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Commissioners signed the resolution as presented.

• he received a few employment applications for the Noxious Weed Director position and the Emergency Preparedness Director position. Todd gave these applications to Commissioners to review.

Sheriff’s Report:

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• they responded to several vehicles that went off the road and to a couple of injury accidents yesterday due to the weather conditions.

• they are currently holding eleven inmates in the jail.

Commissioners spoke to Attorney James Neeld by phone about questions they had concerning the development of the Soldier Creek Windfarm in Nemaha County. Commissioners specifically asked about incorporating setback requirements in the PILOT Agreement with NextEra Energy Resources and also about Mr. Neeld representing the county in the negotiation process of the PILOT Agreement, the Road Use Agreement, and the Decommissioning Agreement with NextEra Energy Resources. Galen Ackerman and Darren Huenske were also present for this discussion with Mr. Neeld.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Commissioners let Brad know about the discussion held earlier with Attorney James Neeld. Galen Ackerman, Darren Huenske, and Duane Hermesch were also present for this discussion with Brad.

Tony Hundley came before the board to apologize to Commissioners for an incident that happened prior to his termination from employment with Nemaha County.

Commissioners also spoke to Brad about keeping Todd Swart employed until December 31st as the Nemaha County Emergency Preparedness Director in case an emergency incident would arise before a new director is in place. Brad agreed that it would be a good idea to move forward with this proposition. Commissioners also spoke to Brad about NextEra Energy Resources expanding the Wind Energy District established in 2016 that was granted a lifetime tax exemption by Commissioners through Resolution 2016-8.

Chairman Dennis Henry signed add/abate orders as presented.

The board reviewed the minutes from the November 19, 2018 meeting. Tim Burdiek moved to approve the minutes as presented. Dennis Henry seconded the motion. The motion carried with Commissioners Tim Burdiek and Dennis Henry voting aye. Commissioner Gary Scoby abstained from the vote due to his absence from the November 19th meeting.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments that were paid at the middle of November.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Dennis Henry adjourned the meeting at 2:25 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, December 3, 2018 at 9:00 am.