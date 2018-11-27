The Norton City Council Minutes For November 21, 2018

November 21, 2018

The Norton City Council met in regular session Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at 5:30 p.m., with Mayor Jim Miller presiding. Council members present were Jerry Jones, Dennis Gilhousen, Robert Bowman, Chriss McDiffett, Gary Lacy, and Ron Briery. Others present were Kirk Kasson, Brian Thompson, Jody Enfield, James Moreau, and Darla Ellis. Jody Enfield led those present in the Flag Salute and Kirk Kasson gave the invocation. Kirk Kasson left the meeting.

Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Chriss McDiffett to approve the November 7, 2018 city council meeting minutes. Vote taken. Motion carried.

The following building permits were presented:

John Howarth – $20,000 – Construct addition to garage at 505 W. Crane

Mirandi Maulding – $ 1,000 – Set trailer house at 1007 Echo Acres

Brian Thompson of Mapes and Miller presented the 2017 audit report, which was prepared in accordance with the Kansas Municipal Audit and Accounting Guide. He reported the City complied with all Kansas Statutes and no statutory violations or areas of non-compliance were found. He also reviewed the annual continuing disclosure report for the Public Building Commission pool bonds. Motion was made by Gary Lacy and seconded by Chriss McDiffett to accept the 2017 audit report as presented, and authorize it to be filed with the State. Vote taken. Motion carried. Brian Thompson left the meeting at 5:46 p.m.

Mayor Miller reported Gerald Jones received the most write-in votes for Council member of Ward I, and will attend a few meetings in the future before he decides whether to accept the position. The newly elected council members will be sworn into office and assume their positions on Monday, January 14, 2019.

City Administrator James Moreau reported a submersible pump at the creek lift station went out today and the supervisor is looking for a replacement pump. He stated the City may need to look at replacing the lift station in the future.

Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Robert Bowman to approve the low bid of $46,397 from M&D Excavating of Hays for boring of 3 projects including a railroad bore of approximately 100’ to fix a water line, a 720’ bore for replacement of a forced sewer main which broke several times this summer, and a 325’ bore for replacement of a water main on Lincoln Street. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Dennis Gilhousen reported the Utility Committee discussed changing the water tap fees and defining the city’s point of connection and responsibility for underground electric utilities. James is preparing ordinances for the city attorney to review, modifying these sections in the city code. Mayor Miller asked if Phil Wilson from USD 211 could be contacted for a meeting regarding water at the football field.

Gary Lacy asked about a civil penalty which the City paid for exceeding water rights. James stated in 2016, the use of water rights was exceeded on one of the wells even though the total allocation was sufficient for the entire wellfield. The Supervisor is now keeping a spreadsheet which records usage on each well, to make sure it does not happen again. Mayor Miller stated the water personnel will be testing for certification again in December.

Motion was made by Gary Lacy and seconded by Robert Bowman to approve Appropriating Ordinance #22 as a whole. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery to adjourn. Council adjourned at 6:06 p.m.

ATTEST: City Clerk Mayor: James L. Miller