Twenty-two NW Kansas community projects to seek 2019 summer interns

Twenty-two NW Kansas communities, including cities, towns, school districts or other qualified organizations located in the 26 counties served by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, were approved to host one or two summer interns for 2019. The 22 host communities will provide a professional work experience for 24 summer interns.

Funding for the interns is provided by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation to Kansas State University, which administers the program. The interns will be summer employees of Kansas State University who is now in the process of creating job descriptions and will be posting the opportunities at http://www.k-state.edu/hcs/careers/ by December 1, 2018.

Upper level college students from all universities across the state are eligible to apply.

The skill-set needed for each internship is determined by the project the community/qualifying organization submitted.

“A wide variety of projects were submitted by communities” stated Nadine Sigle, Community Intern Coordinator for K-State Research and Extension. “Projects include the development of marketing and branding campaigns, rendering of 2D & 3D designs for building and park improvements, as well as a housing study, youth STEM education, and a youth leadership program.”

Interns are provided with housing and a competitive wage. Projects and their locations are as follows:

 Ellsworth County Marketing and Branding – Ellsworth, Ks

 Grassroots Arts Center Marketing – Lucas, Ks

 Marketing & Branding Downs and Osborne County – Downs, KS

 Carnegie Library Renovation – Downs, KS

 Unmanned Aerial Systems Youth Education – NW Kansas

 Increasing Local Food Production and Consumption – Cheyenne County

 Preserving Historic Building for Community Use – St. Francis, KS

 Housing Study – Republic County

 Youth Leadership Development – NW Kansas

 Sports Complex Plan – Beloit, KS

 Park Renovation – Phillipsburg, KS

 Marketing the Brown Grand Opera House – Concordia, KS

 Marketing Jewell County – Jewell County

 Mankato Downtown Revitalization – Mankato, KS

 Revitalization of Historic Downtown Norton – Norton, KS

 Soul Bloom Lending – Salina, KS

 Mitchell County Marketing & Branding – Mitchell County

 Decatur GROWS Foundation Marketing Plan – Decatur County

 Usage Plan for Historic Sappa Park – Oberlin, KS

 Downtown Master Plan – Goodland, KS

 Development of GIS Database for Utility Systems – Lucas, KS

 Marketing the Lovewell Institute for Creative Arts Workshops & the Community Intern program – NW Kansas

Communities/qualifying organizations are encouraged to promote the internship opportunities to local and area college students.

The goal of the program is two-fold – to provide communities with professional services they might not be able to otherwise access, and to provide upper-level college students with a professional experience in NW Kansas which could encourage young adults and families to locate in the area.

For further details on the program contact Nadine Sigle, K-State Research and Extension, NW Community Vitality, [email protected]