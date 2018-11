A lifelong Kansan, Dusty grew up in WaKeeney, KS and knew by the 7th grade that he wanted to do play-by-play broadcasting. After graduating from Trego Community High School in 2001 and obtaining a Radio Broadcasting degree from Colby Community College in 2003, he began working as the Sports Director at KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 "The Lake". In 16 years of broadcasting high school sports in Kansas, Dusty has called nearly 1,300 games, including 25 KSHSAA State Championship games or matches. He was also named the 2017 KSHSAA Oscar Stauffer Sportscaster of the Year and has won multiple Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards. When he's not traveling all over the state covering high school sports, Dusty enjoys spending time with his family and friends. He also advocates for many people fighting neuromuscular diseases, including Dermatomyositis, of which Dusty was diagnosed with in January of 2015.