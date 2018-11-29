Christmas Celebrations Set For Area Communities

Saturday marks a number of Christmas kickoff events, with the Marysville community celebrating the annual Christmas opening. Pony Express Partnership for Children will begin the day serving breakfast with Santa at the Lincoln Center from 8-10 a.m. They will take silent auction bids on the Festival of Trees on display as well. Santa arrives at 10:30, with the annual Christmas parade downtown, and he will then greet youngsters at his house on the Koester block until 2. Story time will be featured at the historic courthouse in Marysville Saturday at 10, and at the Koester House at 11. Marysville Public Library will have make and take crafts from 10-2. A full list of the day’s events is online at visitmarysvilleks.org. The live nativity originally planned Saturday will be held instead December 15th.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 10th and Alston in Marysville will celebrate their 130th anniversary, with tours and refreshments from 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Finally, on Sunday the Marshall County Community Choir will present their annual cantata, “Promise of a King”, at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church at 16th and North Streets. The Evangelical United Church of Christ Bell Choir will also perform, along with the group Borderline. The cantata is open to the public, with a free will donation.

Washington also celebrates a Christmas opening Saturday, with several retailers hosting open house Saturday morning. The 39th Annual Santa’s Gifts and Goodies Craft Fair will be at the Washington East Elementary gym 8:30 – 3, and the annual Rotary Club sponsored Festival of Trees will be Saturday evening at the First National Bank meeting room, beginning at 7. Refreshments will be followed by the auction of Christmas items at 9. Proceeds go toward PowerZone after school program, and the Washington County Hospital.