Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 11/17/18

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with David E. Baier, Chairman and Robert S. Connell member and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

Commissioner Feldhausen was absent from the meeting.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

Steve Boyda, Marysville was present for the meeting.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by David E. Baier seconded by Robert S. Connell. Motion carried.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Coleman Younger, Frankfort, KS with the preconstruction pictures that were provided by the applicant and the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Carl Pralle, Blue Rapids, KS with the preconstruction pictures that were provided by the applicant. Motion carried.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board. They discussed a possible new Shop in Frankfort, the snow removal from the weekend storm and the need to close the Landfill on Thursday while the new overhead doors are installed.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase order. Motion carried.

National Institute for Jail Operations, Midway, UT

for jail academy for a corrections officer

$515.00-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5620

County Counselor Coleman Younger met with the Board. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to go into executive session for ten minutes at 9:32 a.m. to discuss pending litigation with County Counselor Coleman Younger present. Motion carried.

County Counselor Coleman Younger distributed a memo outlining Countywide Sales Tax to the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to have County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Coleman Younger handle the Grain Belt Express Case# 13-GBEE-803-MIS. Motion carried.

Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil met with the Board. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the following purchase orders. Motion carried.

Jim’s Carpet & Supplies, Inc., Beatrice, NE

for carpet, materials and supplies-Helvering dining room

$3,408.71-Agency on Aging fund-P.O. # 5697

Kris Johnson, Beatrice, NE

for carpet installation-Helvering dining room

$1,848.41-Agency on Aging fund-P.O. # 5696

The Board also directed Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil to move Meals on Wheels meal preparation in house as of January 1, 2019.

Steve Butler, Marysville met with the Board to voice his frustration with Community Memorial Hospital asking for a County Sales tax.

Helen Stucky Weaver, Waterville met with the Board.

County Appraiser Francine Crome met with the Board. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to go into executive session for five minutes at 10:44 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with County Appraiser Francine Crome present. Motion carried. No action was taken as a result of the executive session.

County Appraiser Francine Crome asked the Board to purchase two new computers for her office. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the purchase of two new computers from Dell Corporation with an estimated cost of $1,800.00 a computer. Motion carried.

County Appraiser Francine Crome also discussed the need to bid for new tires for her department vehicle. The Board asked that she get four bids and bring them back in the next couple weeks.

County Appraiser Francine Crome recommended a step increase for Samantha Jackson, Axtell from Clerk I, Step I at $15.32 an hour to Clerk I, Step II at $15.66 an hour effective December 1, 2018. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the a step increase for Samantha Jackson, Axtell from Clerk I, Step I at $15.32 an hour to Clerk I, Step II at $15.66 an hour effective December 1, 2018. Motion carried.

Steve Boyda, Marysville asked the Board if they ever thought about term limits for Commissioners and looking into offering the sworn Officers KP & F retirement benefit rather than KPERS. The Board asked County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs to look into moving from KPERS to KP & F for sworn Officers.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for five minutes at 11:06 a.m. to discuss possible land acquisition with Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs present. Motion carried. No action was taken as a result of the executive session.

County Appraiser Francine Crome met with the Board to recommend the transfer of Julie Cohorst, Marysville from the Sheriff’s Department to the Appraiser’s Department to be a Clerk I, Step II at $15.66 an hour effective December 12, 2018. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the transfer of Julie Cohorst, Marysville from the Sheriff’s Department to the Appraiser’s Department to be a Clerk I, Step II at $15.66 an hour effective December 12, 2018. Motion carried.

The Board asked County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs to send a memo of thanks to all employees that stayed home on Monday morning as the Board closed the County Offices to the Public for the safety of the employees the public and to allow for the roads to be cleared.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the County’s share of payrolls and related vouchers, as presented, processed the motor vehicle payroll and issued manual warrants from the respective funds. Motion carried.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to adjourn at 11:34 a.m. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, December 3, 2018 starting at 8:30 a.m.