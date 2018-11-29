Only two days remain to be a part of SVCF’s “Match Month”

The Solomon Valley Community Foundation is still fairly new; we are less than 6 years old. We have had a very busy six years! We are extremely grateful to our founding donors and other donors we have every year to help us grow this foundation.

Because of those very generous donors and the Dane Hansen Foundation, we have been able to grant money back into Mitchell County twice a year for the past 5 years. We have granted over $400,000 to various causes, charities and organizations. Some examples include:

· EDUCATION – $88,000 back to the schools in Mitchell County. These grants have funded:

o Technology – whiteboards, chrome books, high tech simulators, media equipment, robotics, drones, 3-D printers, green screens, STEM Labs – doesn’t that make you want to go back to school and play with all that stuff?

· HEALTH & SAFETY / SPORTS & FITNESS- $70,000 – These grants have funded:

o The Perdue House improvements, school marathons, health and fitness equipment and AED’s.

o Softball/Baseball Improvements, Youth Football, Scoreboards and bleacher improvements

· YOUTH – $38,000

o Nonprofit Daycare improvements, Library Programs, 4-H Clubs

· TOURISM – $52,000 in Tourism and Cultural Activities

o Museums, Waconda Visitors Center, Heritage and Genealogical Societies

· CIVIC & EMERGENCY – $47,000

o American Legion Posts, Community Centers, Senior Centers

o Fire and Rescue Squads, AED’s for our emergency personnel

· ARTS & BEAUTIFICATION – $40,000

o Courthouse and downtown improvements, Park Signage, Community Gardens

o Concert Association, Arts Center, Community Orchestra, High School Band Programs and Theater Camp

· CHURCH – $24,000

o Blessing Box, Bell Restoration, Organ Enhancements, Handicap Accessibility, Elevator

So, how can you be a part of this? Well, the Dane G. Hansen Foundation has challenged us, once again, to raise $50,000! I know that sounds like a big task, and it is …. But the benefits of growing our Community Impact Fund will pay off for generations to come. The money we raise will allow the Solomon Valley Community Foundation to grant money back into the organizations above for now and forever!

Dane Hansen will match us dollar for dollar and if we get to $50,000 they will throw in another $25,000. If we can successfully raise $50,000 that means $125,000 will go right back into our Community Impact Fund. That Fund is how we are able to grant dollars into those worth causes every year.

We know this is a 4 year challenge from the Dane Hansen Foundation so our Board of Directors is hitting the streets of Mitchell County to ask for a 4-year pledge to the Community Impact Fund. We know that it is sometimes hard and it stretches us a little bit, but think about your dollar being matched, invested and given back to the community for generations Now and Forever! We have several levels of recognition from a $1,000 4-year pledge to a $5,000 4-year pledge. BUT we appreciate every dollar that is donated to the Solomon Valley Community Foundation and large or small, every donation contributes to our ability to serve the community. For Now Forever!

We are going to recognize our donors with a yard sign this year. We have some beautiful yard signs that show your support for the Solomon Valley Community Foundation.

Please consider making a pledge this year to the Solomon Valley Community Foundation MATCH MONTH. All donations must be made in the month of November. Please contact me with any questions or visit our website here: www.solomonvalleycf.org