Smith County Commissioners – November 19, 2018

Fritz left the meeting and Laura Hageman joined the meeting.

Hageman discussed the following:

Hageman reported on her schedule and reminded the commissioners that the Drug & Alcohol meeting was scheduled today at the high school. Hageman also reported that there is a wellness center business plan meeting today at noon. Hageman gave a short report on the wellness committee activities.

Patrick Eastes and Alex Snyder joined the meeting. Ted Mogan and Mitch Fritz joined the meeting.

Commissioners approved 2019 officers, membership list and updated by-laws for the Local Emergency Planning Committee. Hageman invited commissioners to attend the next LEPC meeting. Hageman updated the commissioners on the flu vaccines given by Smith County Health Dept. The Health Department has given 550 vaccines this fall which is an increase of 118 shots compared to 2017 at the same time. Hageman updated that commissioners on wellness center classes which will include yoga and massage therapy. Hageman also reported that she wrote a Community Foundation Grant request for equipment and program funding. Hageman discussed time sheets for wellness center employees. Hageman reported that she has ordered a time clock for the wellness center to facilitate more accurate time control.

Hageman left the meeting.

Eastes discussed the following:

Eastes reported that no information is available on the grant request for the new ambulance. Eastes asked about using the old hospital emergency entrance bay to store the disaster trailer for the county. Commissioners approved allowing EMS to store the disaster trailer at this location. Eastes updated the commissioners on the status of the EMS state funded grant program. Eastes reviewed the EMS grant process. Eastes reported on vehicle work. Eastes reported that the EMS has obtained WEX cards for fuel purchases. Eastes reported that the cards allow for discounted fuel costs and record keeping.

Snyder and Eastes left the meeting.

Commissioners asked Mogan to report on the formula used to determine the yards of gravel when purchased from Nebraska Sand and Gravel. Mogan reviewed the calculations used to determine the yardage.

James asked Fritz about the L Road project and why the county did not choose to rock L Road all the way to Hwy. 36. Mogan reported landowners on the last two miles wished to have the gravel surface.

Commissioners discussed line of credit accounts and agreed to send department heads a reminder that commissioners must authorize approval for any line credit card.

Wolters reported on the sale of the 2007 Dodge Darango on NetBidz.

Commissioners reviewed the request from the CVB Board for expending $3000.00 to hire a part time coordinator.

Jerry Lambert and Corina Cox joined the meeting.

Lambert discussed road maintenance on N Road between 50 & 60 Roads; and, N Road north of his wind break. Lambert left the meeting.

Corina Cox, Northwest Kansas Planning and Development, discussed the Community Block Development Grant program. Commissioners asked questions about applications for CBDG Funds. Cox provided information on applications and other details for the program. Cox left the meeting.

Chris Jones joined the meeting and discussed purchasing a different computer for the Noxious Weed Department. Commissioners agreed to allow Jones to purchase the computer.

As there was no further business the meeting was adjourned.