Journal of Proceedings for the Smith County Commissioners
November 19, 2018
The County Commissioners met in a regular session on November 19, 2018 in the County Commissioners’ Room. Present were Commissioners Art Befort, Roger Allen and Tom James. Also present were Sharon Wolters, Clerk; and, Mitch Fritz, Road Supervisor.
Befort opened the meeting with prayer.
Commissioners approved the agenda for the November 19, 2018 meeting.
Commissioners revised, approved, and signed the November 13, 2018 minutes and Special Session minutes from November 14, 2018 canvass of votes.
Commissioners approved voucher #38317-38355 from the following accounts:
General 10085.02
Road 541.99
Noxious Weed 117.09
County Health 4388.51
Landfill 893.26
EMS 2790.66
Health Care Sales Tax 5635.09
TOTAL $ 24,451.62
Fritz discussed the following topics:
- James discussed L Road maintenance. Fritz reported that new reflective signs have been placed on the curves as determined by the State of Kansas.
- James discussed the work to be completed on L Road and 9th Street in Gaylord.
- James asked Fritz to review maintenance on A Road, 210 Road a mile east of J Road, and I Road between 110 & 120 Roads. Fritz indicated that the A Road project was completed. Befort discussed low water crossings. Commissioners agree to do additional research to establish the best low water crossing solution for roads in Smith County.
- James asked about the dump truck discussed in previous meetings. Fritz updated the commissioners on repairs being completed on the truck.
- Allen reported on the rock request for 220 Road between X & Y Roads. Fritz agreed to coordinate the project with the district blade man.
- Allen discussed drainage and field entrance maintenance on X & 170 Roads.
- James indicated that the tree work contracted by the county on L & 265 Roads was well done.
- Allen discussed bridge maintenance on X & 170 Roads.
- Allen asked about a tractor located on 210 Rd. between Y & Z Roads on the county right of way. Fritz agreed to coordinate removal of the tractor.
- Commissioners discussed mowing. Fritz reported that they are still mowing until weather will not allow.
- Befort asked Fritz about maintenance on N Road south of 50 Rd.
- Fritz discussed pricing for the concrete pile located in Osborne. Fritz updated the commissioners on the price.
- Fritz reported on maintenance completed on X Road between 140 & 150 Roads. Fritz reported that Kyle Railroad was contacted to coordinate the repair project and that repairs are completed at this location.
Fritz left the meeting and Laura Hageman joined the meeting.
Hageman discussed the following:
- Hageman reported on her schedule and reminded the commissioners that the Drug & Alcohol meeting was scheduled today at the high school. Hageman also reported that there is a wellness center business plan meeting today at noon. Hageman gave a short report on the wellness committee activities.
Patrick Eastes and Alex Snyder joined the meeting. Ted Mogan and Mitch Fritz joined the meeting.
- Commissioners approved 2019 officers, membership list and updated by-laws for the Local Emergency Planning Committee. Hageman invited commissioners to attend the next LEPC meeting.
- Hageman updated the commissioners on the flu vaccines given by Smith County Health Dept. The Health Department has given 550 vaccines this fall which is an increase of 118 shots compared to 2017 at the same time.
- Hageman updated that commissioners on wellness center classes which will include yoga and massage therapy. Hageman also reported that she wrote a Community Foundation Grant request for equipment and program funding.
- Hageman discussed time sheets for wellness center employees. Hageman reported that she has ordered a time clock for the wellness center to facilitate more accurate time control.
Hageman left the meeting.
Eastes discussed the following:
- Eastes reported that no information is available on the grant request for the new ambulance.
- Eastes asked about using the old hospital emergency entrance bay to store the disaster trailer for the county. Commissioners approved allowing EMS to store the disaster trailer at this location.
- Eastes updated the commissioners on the status of the EMS state funded grant program. Eastes reviewed the EMS grant process.
- Eastes reported on vehicle work.
- Eastes reported that the EMS has obtained WEX cards for fuel purchases. Eastes reported that the cards allow for discounted fuel costs and record keeping.
Snyder and Eastes left the meeting.
Commissioners asked Mogan to report on the formula used to determine the yards of gravel when purchased from Nebraska Sand and Gravel. Mogan reviewed the calculations used to determine the yardage.
James asked Fritz about the L Road project and why the county did not choose to rock L Road all the way to Hwy. 36. Mogan reported landowners on the last two miles wished to have the gravel surface.
Commissioners discussed line of credit accounts and agreed to send department heads a reminder that commissioners must authorize approval for any line credit card.
Wolters reported on the sale of the 2007 Dodge Darango on NetBidz.
Commissioners reviewed the request from the CVB Board for expending $3000.00 to hire a part time coordinator.
Jerry Lambert and Corina Cox joined the meeting.
Lambert discussed road maintenance on N Road between 50 & 60 Roads; and, N Road north of his wind break. Lambert left the meeting.
Corina Cox, Northwest Kansas Planning and Development, discussed the Community Block Development Grant program. Commissioners asked questions about applications for CBDG Funds. Cox provided information on applications and other details for the program. Cox left the meeting.
Chris Jones joined the meeting and discussed purchasing a different computer for the Noxious Weed Department. Commissioners agreed to allow Jones to purchase the computer.
As there was no further business the meeting was adjourned.