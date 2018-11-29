Take the “Remarkably Rural” survey for future local consulting solutions

By
Chad Hallack
-

We’re passionate about Rural Life. Small businesses. Small towns. Local non-profits. Artists. Farmers. Ranchers. You!

Rural living isn’t for the meek, but it’s well worth the challenges of staying in business, keeping a family going, and watching a community thrive. That’s why we’ve created Remarkably Rural. We’re here to help you tell the story of your rural business and organization.

Please take a few moments to answer some questions about telling your rural story. With the information we’re gathering, we’ll put together some unique opportunities to help YOU – our friends and neighbors – succeed in living the rural life.

www.facebook.com/remarkablyrural

www.jenrusfreelance.com/remarkably-rural-consulting-solutions/

Previous articleTwo Arrested On Child Endangerment, Marijuana Charges
Chad Hallack
http://www.kdcountry94.com
Now in his fourth year as News Director at KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake, Chad is a jack of not all, but many trades. He spent previous years of his working life in hotel management, event planning, security, the aviation industry, and as a small business owner. He began doing play-by-play of high school sports for KDNS and KZDY in 2009 and came to work full time for the stations in July of 2015. He is a single-father of an eight year old daughter and enjoys spending his free time with her. His favorite activities include attending live music and sporting events as well as being a singer/songwriter. A natural conversationalist, he also enjoys a good discussion/debate on a myriad of topics from current events and politics to sports and philosophy. He resides in Glen Elder with his daughter.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR