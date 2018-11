A search warrant at a Seneca residence last Friday led to the arrest of two people on drug charges, and child endangerment.

Constance Sandeffer, age 22, of Seneca, and Lane Ferris, age 23, of Hiawatha are charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, aggravated child endangerment, marijuana possession without a tax stamp, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set in Nemaha County District Court at $250,000 each.