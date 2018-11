Washington County earned the honor of highest percentage of voter turnout at the November general election in the state of Kansas. Despite no contested local races, which often generate additional interest, the mainly statewide ballot drew 67.8% of registered voters, just ahead of Chase County with 67.2%.

By contrast, Marshall County showed 60.6%, and the statewide average was 56.4%, boosted in part by a competitive governors’ challenge, and congressional house races among others.