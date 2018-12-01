Flood Warnings & Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

A handful of warnings and advisories are in effect for the area today after being issued by the National Weather Service.

Flood Warning for the Big Blue River near Blue Rapids.

Flood Warning for the Black Vermillion River at Frankfort.

Floor Warning for the Little Blue River above Barnes.

Flood Warning for Mill Creek in Washington.

Winter Weather Advisory until 6 AM Sunday.

The Flood Warning continues for the Big Blue River near Blue Rapids until Wednesday morning. At 2:00 PM Saturday the stage was 30.2 feet. Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. Forecast, the river will continue rising to near 35.2 feet by Sunday evening. The river will fall below flood stage Tuesday evening. Impact, at 26.0 feet minor lowland flooding occurs from Marysville to Tuttle Creek Lake.

The Flood Warning continues for the Black Vermillion River at Frankfort until Sunday evening. At 1:30 PM Saturday the stage was 19.9 feet. Flood stage is 19.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. Forecast, the river will continue rising to near 24.1 feet by early Sunday morning. The river will fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. Impact, at 19.0 feet minor flooding of lowland areas occurs along the river from Vermillion to the mouth of the Black Vermillion River. At 26.0 feet the west bank of the river

floods.

The Flood Warning for the Little Blue River above Barnes continues from late tonight to late Monday night. At 2:04 PM Saturday the stage was 13.0 feet. Flood stage is 16.0 feet. Minor flooding is forecast. Forecast, the river will rise above flood stage by Sunday morning and continue to rise to near 17.0 feet by Sunday early afternoon. The river will fall below flood stage by late Monday morning. Impact, at 17.0 feet farm fields north of the river on the west side of Highway 148 floods.

The Flood Warning continues for Mill Creek at Washington until Sunday evening. At 1:45 PM Saturday the stage was 19.8 feet. Flood stage is 18.0 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast. Forecast, the river will continue rising to near 20.0 feet by this evening. The river will fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. Impact, at 19.0 feet Osage Road, located 2 miles west and 1 mile north of Washington, floods.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect until 6 AM Saturday. Snow accumulations of up to two inches are possible across Washington, Marshall, Nemaha and Brown counties. Plan on slippery road conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.