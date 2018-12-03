Lincoln County Commissioners – November 19, 2018

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the basement meeting room of the courthouse Monday, November 19, 2018.

Chairman Terry Finch called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Alexis Pflugh present and Member Al Joe Wallace absent. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: Sionia Case, Cynthia Nelson, Randy Lohmann,

Sharon Dohe, Michel O’Hare, Tanner Yost and Jennifer O’Hare.

Alexis Pflugh moved to approve the minutes of the November 5, 2018 regular meeting as

corrected, seconded by Terry. Motion carried. Terry moved to approve the minutes of the

November 12, 2018 canvass, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

Correspondence: USDA Farm Service; Governor Colyer’s office regarding water permit public notice; invoices for Lincoln Park Manor; and Council on Aging board member appointment notice and appointments that were made in February 2018.

Director of Public Works Michel O’Hare reported on the following: crews are mowing, blading, and graveling in the NW part of the county; OS 87 has been removed and believes that the contractor will start after the Thanksgiving holiday; working on resolving power line issues prior to starting OS 105; and discussed equipment needs. O’Hare requested the customary salary increase for Garry Fuller who has completed his first year of service.

Tanner Yost, Kirkham Michael discussed the following topics: Federal grant program; applications are open for High risk rural roads and will apply for signage for the minor collector routes; and discussed creating a Local Road Safety Plan, grant funding is available which would require a 10% match, noting that counties that that have the plans are being selected for high risk rural road grant funding, while counties that do not have a plan are not. Commissioner Pflugh forwarded concerns regarding the following bridges: OS 95 & FAS 570.

Alexis Pflugh moved to approve a twenty-five cent per hour merit increase for Garry Fuller, based upon the recommendation of his employee evaluation, for the completion of the first year of service, effective September 26, 2018, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Terry Finch moved to recess into executive session for five minutes from 10:41 a.m. – 10:46 a.m. to discuss a potential employee, pursuant to K.S.A. 75-4319(2)(b)(1) to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with Director of Public Works O’Hare and Human Resource Officer Sionia Case present, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried. Reconvening Location: commission meeting room.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 10:46 a.m. with no action taken.

Alexis Pflugh moved to approve the highway department extending an offer of employment to Sheldon Frederking as a truck driver, starting salary $12.80 per hour, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Alexis Pflugh moved to recess into executive session for ten minutes from 10:51 a.m. – 11:01 a.m. for the purpose of discussing Lincoln Park Manor, pursuant to K.S.A. 75-4319(2)(b)(2) for consultation with an attorney for the public body or agency which would be deemed privileged in the attorney-client relationship with County Attorney Jennifer O’Hare present, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried. Reconvening Location: Courthouse basement meeting room.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 11:01 a.m. with no action taken.

Terry Finch moved to recess into executive session for thirty minutes from 11:02 a.m. – 11:32 a.m. for the purpose of discussing Lincoln Park Manor, pursuant to K.S.A. 75-4319(2)(b)(2) for consultation with an attorney for the public body or agency which would be deemed privileged in the attorney-client relationship with Attorney Charles Hay, via telephone, County Attorney Jennifer O’Hare and County Clerk Harlow present, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

Reconvening Location: Courthouse basement meeting room.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 11:32 a.m. the County Attorney agreed to meet with KDADS on the board’s behalf.

County Attorney O’Hare presented a letter of engagement to perform projections for

operating the nursing home. Terry Finch moved to enter into a letter of engagement with

Wendling, Noe, Nelson & Johnson LLC at an estimated cost of $9,000, seconded by Alexis

Pflugh. Motion carried.

Human Resource Officer Sionia Case inquired about the holiday schedule for Christmas Eve. Terry Finch moved to grant 4 hours of holiday pay for Christmas Eve, as we have done in the past, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried. Case inquired if the board would like to give Christmas gifts to employees, noting that last year $25 in chamber bucks was provided. Alexis Pflugh moved to purchase chamber bucks for employee Christmas bonuses, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Clerk Harlow presented bids received for times two file cabinets for emergency management and the extension office. The board denied the purchase. Clerk Harlow discussed an issue with collection fees at a business that resulted in the landlord being billed for trash collection and residents being billed on the utility bill, which was paid to the trash collector as well. The board related that the matter is between the landlord and the trash collector.

Alexis Pflugh moved to allow tax abatements 2018-01 through 2018-03 in the amount of

$3,404.07, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

The chairman adjourned the meeting at 12:07 p.m. until 10:00 a.m. Monday November 26,2018 in the basement meeting room of the courthouse.