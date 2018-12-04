BREAKING: Boil Water Advisory Issued For Wymore Rural Water System Users

By
Derek Nester
-

Wymore Rural Water System is hereby making public notice to all occupants. The primary purpose of this public notification is to inform consumers of any potential health effects relating to the drinking water being supplied to them.

The System has lost total pressure and therefore it is necessary to vigorously BOIL WATER FOR ONE (1) MINUTE for drinking and cooking or to use an alternate source of water until sampling confirms that no further bacteriological contamination has occurred.

The Wymore Rural System is continuing to test the water and work with the Nebraska Department Health and Human Services, Drinking Water Program, to protect the public health.

For additional information contact: Lower Big Blue NRD

Telephone # 402-228-3402
Cellular # 402-806-1430

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

