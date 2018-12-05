Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/5/18

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

December 3, 2018 Unofficial

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, December 3, 2018 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Dennis Henry leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Gary Scoby and Tim Burdiek, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• he plans to have the guys pick up a couple more loads of salt this week.

• he received employment applications for the Road and Bridge Department that he will have Commissioners review at a later time.

Tim Burdiek moved to hold a fifteen minute executive session until 9:35 am to interview a candidate for the Emergency Preparedness Director position. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Present for the executive session was the Board of Commissioners and the candidate being interviewed. The meeting returned to open session at 9:35 am with no action taken by the board following the executive session.

Tim Burdiek moved to hold a ten minute executive session until 9:50 am to interview a candidate for the Noxious Weed Director position. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Present for the executive session was the Board of Commissioners and the candidate being interviewed. The meeting returned to open session at 9:50 am with no action taken by the board following the executive session.

The board reviewed the minutes from the November 26, 2018 meeting. Tim Burdiek moved to approve the minutes as presented. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Report:

Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Director Todd Swart advised the board that:

• he would recommend that Commissioners hire the two individuals that were interviewed this morning for the Emergency Preparedness Director position and the Noxious Weed Director position.

Appraiser Betty Roeder came before the board to request an executive session with Commissioners. Gary Scoby moved to hold a ten minute executive session until 10:35 am to discuss the pay of non-elected personnel. Tim Burdiek seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Present for the executive session was the Board of Commissioners,

Appraiser Betty Roeder, and Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans. The meeting returned to open session at 10:35 am with no action taken by the board following the executive session.

Appraiser Betty Roeder also let Commissioners know that she has an issue with the new Neighborhood Revitalization Plan for the City of Seneca that is to go into effect on January 1, 2019. Betty stated that she will be working with the City of Seneca to try to resolve this issue.

Commissioners called and spoke to Attorney James Neeld by phone about representing the county in the development of the Soldier Creek Windfarm in Nemaha County. County Attorney Brad Lippert, several local landowners, and representatives from NextEra Energy Resources were present for this discussion as well. General discussion about the development of the windfarm was also held among those present at the meeting after the phone call with Mr. Neeld ended.

Sheriff’s Report:

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• one of his deputies stopped a vehicle at the end of last week that was carrying a significant quantity of marijuana. Rich stated that this case is still being investigated at this time.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Commissioners called and spoke to Attorney James Neeld again. Tim Burdiek moved to hold a ten minute executive session until 1:30 pm to discuss legal matters of Nemaha County. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Present for the executive session was the Board of Commissioners, County Attorney Brad Lippert, and James Neeld by phone. At 1:30 pm, Tim Burdiek moved to extend the executive session for another thirty minutes until 2:00 pm. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. The meeting returned to open session at 2:00 pm with no action taken by the board following the executive session.

Chairman Dennis Henry signed add/abate orders as presented.

Chairman Dennis Henry signed the 2019 Physical Capacity Profile Testing Agreement and the 2019 Drug Collection Agreement with Occupational Assessment Services as presented.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments that were paid at the end of November. Tim Burdiek moved to approve the warrants and pay vouchers for November 2018 as presented. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Following discussion, Commissioners decided to offer the Noxious Weed Director position to the person interviewed this morning and the Emergency Preparedness Director position to the person interviewed this morning as well. At this time, it is not known if these individuals will accept the position offered to them.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Dennis Henry adjourned the meeting at 4:52 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, December 10, 2018 at 9:00 am.