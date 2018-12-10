Holtorf, Reuter Named First Team Academic All-Americans

Courtesy of K-State Sports Information

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State junior offensive lineman Adam Holtorf and senior wide receiver Zach Reuter have been named 2018 CoSIDA First Team Academic All-Americans, the College Sports Information Directors of America announced Monday.

They are the first two Wildcats to be named to the first team since Tysyn Hartman in 2011, while they are the first set of K-State teammates to earn first-team honors in the same season since Kevin Lockett and Jason Johnson in 1996.

Holtorf earned Academic All-America honors for a second-straight season as he was a second-team honoree last year. He is the first Wildcat to earn consecutive All-America accolades since Jeron Mastrud in 2008-09.

Holtorf, who carries a 3.96 GPA in agribusiness, has been named a First Team Academic All-Big 12 performer the last two years and was nominated with a 4.0 GPA both times. The Seward, Nebraska, product started all 12 games in 2018, helping the Wildcats average 182.6 rushing yards per game to finish third in the Big 12. That total included a 184.2-yard average in conference games to rank second.

Reuter, a biochemistry/pre-med major who holds a perfect 4.0 GPA, finished his career by tallying three-straight First Team Academic All-Big 12 accolades and is one of just six players in Big 12 history to be nominated with a 4.0 GPA in three-consecutive seasons. A native of Columbia, Missouri, Reuter concluded his final campaign by hauling in 18 receptions for 239 yards in 12 games, which included five starts.