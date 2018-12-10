Norton Co Board of Commissioners

December 10, 2018

Convene

Commissioner Charles Posson called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on December 10, 2018 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Richard Thompson, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Thomas Brannan , Present.

County Health

Leslie Pfannenstiel, Norton County Health director was in to update the commission on department operations. Leslie stated that they had a fender bender with the County Health van. A claim has been filed with the insurance company for the repairs.

Leslie reported that she is advertising for an office manager at this time. The current employee has made the decision to work from home for there private business. Leslie will look for an individual that has some background in billing and can step right into the position.

Tax Abatement

One tax abatement statement was presented to the commission for signature. Tax abatement #2018000151 for $16.80 for property that was sold and not reported. Added tax statement #2018000150 was presented in the amount of$137.40 for property purchased and not reported. Both statements were signed and approved.

November 30th minutes

A motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to approve the November 30th, 2018 minutes with a second from Commissioner Thompson. The motion passed 3-0.

Mid-Month check

A mid-month check was approved for the purchase of the new EMS unit. Craig Sowards, EMS director drove to Missouri last week to pick up the unit and deliver the trade-in.

County Treasurer

Vicki Bainter, Norton County Treasurer was in to visit with’the commission about a couple topics. The first item was to request a deposit box to be placed somewhere near the curb for customer drop off. The box could be used for after hour deposits to the county for tax collections or other business. The commission stated that th y will look into the suggestion and the estimated cost.

Vicki spoke with the commission about the end of the year scheduling. The county is scheduled to be open on Monday, December 31st . Vicki asked if this could be an added day or if she could close her office at 12:00 for the en4 of the year closing transactions. The commission stated the county will be open on the 31st for business however if Vicki wanted to close at noon that would be okay.

Vicki discussed with the commission the need for a fourth person in her office. Vicki stated that she has given thought to the opportunity to hire someone whom has had previous training and this would be a benefit to the county. The position was discussed and the commission stated that they would have to have some time to give the request consideration.

KSU Twin Creeks Extension

Members of the Twin Creeks Extension District along with Keith Vanskike and Patsy Maddy, agents were in to deliver the quarterly report. Keith began the discussion with a handout of programs and activities in the past few months. Those activities included Program Planning and Evaluation Indicators; Professionalism and self-management; volunteer staff and development indicators, Crop residue and Land management, and water well testing. Upcoming events include the Norton 4-H Denver trip, Cover Your Acres seminar in Oberlin, planning for upcoming programs and seminars.

Patsy Maddy, Twin Creeks Youth development director gave her report to the commission There were several projects reported on including the Kansas State Fair entries; KAP record book workshops, Wildlife, Agriculture and Conservation knowledge, Parent and Youth leadership training and the Norton County4-H shotgun team. Pasty stated the 4-H Shotgun team is new this year and there was a good representation of youth that participated.

Karen Shepard, Family Consumer Science presented her report to the commission. Family and Consumer Science programs that Karen offers are Stay strong, Stay Healthy Program. The program goals are to increase muscle strength, improve balance, enhance flexibility and strength bones. Other programs offered by KSU Family Consumer Science include estate planning and community garden participation and tips Jenilee Martin, Youth Agriculture Agent reported her activities Those activities and functions included the Kansas State Fair; W.A.C.K.Y youth days and reporting on committee meeting. Other reports included were Horticulture, Key Banker Awards, Professional development and public information sources such as newspaper columns and radio spots.

Alyssa Rippe, Livestock and Farm Management Agent provided her report to the commission Activities reported by Alyssa were the Decatur County Farmers market; horticulture workshops, health grants,

Tri-State Cattle Expo, small ruminant workshop and the Kansas Bankers Conservation awards.

Hospital Board Audit Report

Gina Frack, Norton County Hospital Administrator and Aaron Kuhen , Norton County Hospital Chief Financial Officer were in to deliver the Norton County Hospital audit report. Aaron reported to the commission that the audit provided by BKD was a clean audit and accepted by the Board of Directors. The audit was reviewed with the commission showing both accounts receivable and accounting expenditures.

The commission spoke with Gina about doctor recruitment and the process. Gina stated that they are working hard to recruit and it is a process that does not happen quickly.

Penco Engineering

Jordon with Penco Engineering was in to visit with the commission. Jordon stated he is a new member of the Penco Engineering firm and thanked the county for their business. Jordon stated that if the county has any engineering needs in the future they would like to have the opportunity to work for the county.

Terry Nelson

Terry Nelson was in to visit with the commission about several topics. Terry stated that they have had several questions about building future sites and wondered if Norton County was interested in the future expansion of hog facilities. Terry stated that future expansion would depend on the renewal of the Neighborhood Revitalization Program. Other topics of discussion included the Airport fencing, Rural Opportunity Zone program and Road permitting application.

Sheriff Thomson

Sheriff Thomson reported to the commission on an update with the City/County dispatcher agreement. Troy stated that the City has proposed an agreement to him that he felt could be workable. The contract has just been delivered and has not been reviewed by the County Counselor.

BG Consultants

Moni G. El-Aasar with BG Consultants was present to discuss the Washington Road project. At this time BG Consultants is presenting bids for the geological study. Three bids were presented for consideration. Upon review of the bids and recommendation of the bids submitted Commissioner Thompson made a motion to approve the bid from Terracon in the amount of $4,150.00. The motion was given a second from Commissioner Brannan. Motion passed 3-0.

Moni discussed with the commission the purchase of easement property for the Washington Road The documents and necessary purchase area were discussed. There will be permanent and temporary easements necessary for the project to be completed.

A form to approve the Kansas Department of Transportation was signed for the utility relocation on project 69-C-4920-0 I. The relocation of utility will need to be done in order to complete the bridge construction.

The document was signed and approved.

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 1’2/17/2018. The commission minutes are not considered official until signed and approved by the commission and will remain a working document until approved.