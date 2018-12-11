USD 108 Board of Education Meeting Minutes – 12/10/18

WASHINGTON COUNTY U.S.D. #108 BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR MEETING

District Office Board Room Washington, Kansas

Monday, December 10, 2018 – 7:00 PM

MINUTES OF REGULAR BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

Members Present

Joe L’Ecuyer, Brad Owen, Rod Stewart, Rhonda Manley, Kevin Elliott, Brad Jones.

Administration Present

Denise O’Dea, Superintendent of Schools

Vicki Enyart, 7-12 Principal

Amy Hoover, K-6 Principal

Clerk Present

Amy Anderson, Clerk

Guests Present

News reporter, Pepe Cardenas, Christian Pihl, Derek Bruna

1.0 Roll Call/Pledge of Allegiance

The meeting of the Washington County USD #108 Board of Education was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Joe L’Ecuyer in the District Office Board Room in Washington, Kansas. Jill Hoover was absent.

2.0 Approval of Agenda

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to approve the agenda with the addition of 5E Accept resignation of Vicki Enyart as high school head volleyball coach. Motion carried 6-0.

3.0 Items for the Good of USD 108

A. Recognize Christian Pihl for “above and beyond” work restoring our computer system.

President L’Ecuyer presented Christian with a certificate of appreciation.

B. Elementary Building Report – Mrs. Hoover

Mrs. Hoover reported on elementary activities.

C. JH/HS Building Report – Mrs. Enyart

Ms. Enyart reported on JH/HS activities.

4.0 Audience with the Public

5.0 Consent Agenda

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to approve the consent agenda with the addition of 5E. Motion carried 6-0. Items approved on the consent agenda were as follows:

A. Approval of minutes of the November 12, 2018 Board of Education meeting;

B. Review check register for and approve payment of November 2018 bills;

C. Approval of building activity fund reports for November 2018;

D. Review health insurance savings account reconciliation statement.

E. Accept resignation of Vicki Enyart as high school head volleyball coach.

6.0 Discussion of Items Pulled from Consent Agenda

7.0 Review of District Audit – Derek Bruna

Derek Bruna distributed the Independent Auditor’s Report and briefly explained it to the board. Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Rod Stewart to accept the auditor’s report.

Motion carried 6-0.

8.0 Report from KASB Convention – Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart attended the KASB convention November 30 – December 2 in Overland Park. He visited several area schools and learned of different programs offered and processes used at each school. Ms. O’Dea graduated from Leadership for Tomorrow class.

9.0 Late Start Proposal – Ms. Enyart and Mrs. Hoover

Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Rod Stewart to schedule late starts on March 20, 2019, and April 17, 2019, as recommended by the administration. Motion carried 6-0.

10.0 Costs to add Bowling, Softball, and Baseball – Ms. Enyart

Ms. Enyart contacted several area schools with questions about the costs of offering baseball, softball, and bowling. She had not received any responses with costs associated as of board meeting time. She will continue to seek this information and will provide the results to the board when she receives them.

11.0 Adjourn Meeting

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to adjourn. Motion carried 6-0.

Amy Anderson, Clerk

Washington County Schools, U.S.D. #108