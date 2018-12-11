Journal of Proceedings for the Smith County Commissioners

December 3, 2018

The County Commissioners met in a regular session on December 3, 2018 in the County Commissioners’ Room. Present were Commissioners Tom James and Roger Allen. Befort was absent. Also present were Sharon Wolters, Clerk; and, Mitch Fritz, Road Supervisor.

Allen opened the meeting with prayer.

Commissioners approved the agenda for the December 3, 2018 meeting.

Commissioners revised, approved, and signed the November 26, 2018 minutes.

Commissioners approved voucher #38376-38405 from the following accounts:

General 7073.47

Road 22792.03

Health 679.03

Landfill 34.00

EMS 426.00

Health Care Sale Tax 570096.30

Payroll Clearing 2575.50

TOTAL $ 603,676.33

Commissioners reviewed an email from KCAMP indicating there was a balance available on the 2018 safety grant. Commissioners agreed to contact the sheriff to see if they have additional needs.

Wolters reported that she contacted Champlin Tires and Smith County bill is paid in full. Commissioners discussed the possibility of opening up the free tire disposal at a later date. No decision was made at this time.

Casey Fraser, Foley Implement, joined the meeting and discussed purchasing an excavator. No action was taken today. Frasier left the meeting.

Commissioners reviewed the estimate for courthouse repairs and approved the repair estimate from Wes Walla.

Fritz discussed the following:

James discussed maintenance on 80 Road. James discussed the need for a road base at this location. Fritz reported that the road department attempted to do some maintenance last week and the weather was not suitable for this kind of maintenance. James discussed an inquiry that he received from a local business owner about road department purchasing procedure. Fritz reported that several representatives from the road department met with the business representative and discussed service. James asked Fritz to consider all businesses in the county when making purchases for the road department. Allen discussed a request for road maintenance on 70 & DD Roads. Allen discussed 190 Road between AA & BB Roads. Fritz agreed to review the location and do some maintenance. Allen reported that X Road & 220 Road location needs some maintenance prior to having rock hauled to the location. Fritz agreed to do the maintenance.

Fritz left the meeting

Laura Hageman, Health Nurse, joined the meeting and discussed the following: