Journal of Proceedings for the Smith County Commissioners
December 3, 2018
The County Commissioners met in a regular session on December 3, 2018 in the County Commissioners’ Room. Present were Commissioners Tom James and Roger Allen. Befort was absent. Also present were Sharon Wolters, Clerk; and, Mitch Fritz, Road Supervisor.
Allen opened the meeting with prayer.
Commissioners approved the agenda for the December 3, 2018 meeting.
Commissioners revised, approved, and signed the November 26, 2018 minutes.
Commissioners approved voucher #38376-38405 from the following accounts:
General 7073.47
Road 22792.03
Health 679.03
Landfill 34.00
EMS 426.00
Health Care Sale Tax 570096.30
Payroll Clearing 2575.50
TOTAL $ 603,676.33
Commissioners reviewed an email from KCAMP indicating there was a balance available on the 2018 safety grant. Commissioners agreed to contact the sheriff to see if they have additional needs.
Wolters reported that she contacted Champlin Tires and Smith County bill is paid in full. Commissioners discussed the possibility of opening up the free tire disposal at a later date. No decision was made at this time.
Casey Fraser, Foley Implement, joined the meeting and discussed purchasing an excavator. No action was taken today. Frasier left the meeting.
Commissioners reviewed the estimate for courthouse repairs and approved the repair estimate from Wes Walla.
Fritz discussed the following:
- James discussed maintenance on 80 Road. James discussed the need for a road base at this location. Fritz reported that the road department attempted to do some maintenance last week and the weather was not suitable for this kind of maintenance.
- James discussed an inquiry that he received from a local business owner about road department purchasing procedure. Fritz reported that several representatives from the road department met with the business representative and discussed service. James asked Fritz to consider all businesses in the county when making purchases for the road department.
- Allen discussed a request for road maintenance on 70 & DD Roads.
- Allen discussed 190 Road between AA & BB Roads. Fritz agreed to review the location and do some maintenance.
- Allen reported that X Road & 220 Road location needs some maintenance prior to having rock hauled to the location. Fritz agreed to do the maintenance.
Fritz left the meeting
Laura Hageman, Health Nurse, joined the meeting and discussed the following:
- Hageman reported that there will be an LEPC meeting on December 4, 2018 to review Tier 3 forms.
- Hageman reported on her meeting schedule for this week.
- Hageman reported that the next Wellness Center meeting will be at Center Fire on December 10, 2018 at noon. Hageman also reported that she and Jacobs plan to have some goals to take to the wellness committee which will facilitate the creation of a business plan for the wellness center.
- Hageman reported that she will be involved in a “Stop the Bleed” training on December 13, 2018.
Hageman left the meeting.
Patrick Eastes and Alex Snyder joined the meeting and discussed the following:
- Eastes provided a statistical report for November 2018. EMS received 50 calls in November.
- Eastes reported on the implementation of the new collection software.
- Eastes reported that Smith County received a $69,000.00 grant award from The Dane Hansen Foundation to be applied to the purchase of a new ambulance. Eastes also reported that he completed some additional research to find the Dodge chassis needed for the ambulance. Commissioners thanked Eastes for the work involved in applying for the grant funds.
As there was no further business, the meeting was adjourned.
The County Commissioners then met in a special session on December 5, 2018 in the County Commissioners’ Room. Present were Patrick Eastes, EMS Director and Joell Wagenblast, Deputy Clerk. Commissioners Tom James and Roger Allen joined by phone. Art Befort was absent.
Eastes updated the commissioners on the status on the chassis for the new ambulance. Eastes indicated that Professional Ambulance found a 2018 chassis that would fulfill their need; but, is projected to cost more than $5000.00 more than originally quoted during the October 1, 2018 meeting. After so discussion and question the commissioners voted to go ahead and purchase the chassis.
Commissioners thanked Eastes for all his work on writing the grant for the new ambulance.
As there was no further business the meeting was adjourned.