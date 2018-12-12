SVCF grant period open for applications due February 1, 2019

The Solomon Valley Community Foundation is now seeking applications for spring grants. Online applications are due February 1, 2019.

Grants will be funded through the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, with $50,000 available for charitable projects and programs that address education, health care, community social services and security, conservation and environment, arts and culture, and community beautification. Nonprofit organizations, government and public entities, educational institutions and churches are encouraged to apply.

Grants are limited to communities in Mitchell County and will be awarded through a competitive application process. Detailed criteria and the grant application are available at http://solomonvalleycf.org/search-apply-for-a-grant/.

During its fall grant cycle, the community foundation awarded over $52,000 to 19 different projects across Mitchell County, including Tipton, Beloit, Cawker City and Glen Elder.

About Solomon Valley Community Foundation

Since 2013, the Solomon Valley Community Foundation has served as a vehicle for charitable giving, connecting donors with philanthropic causes they love. As an affiliate of the Greater Salina Community Foundation, SVCF is proud to serve the communities of Mitchell County. For more information, visit www.solomonvalleycf.org.