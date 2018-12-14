The Solomon Valley Community Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2019-2020 school year. Three scholarships are available to students in the Mitchell County area.

Fine Arts Future Development Higher Education Scholarship , for graduating high school seniors in the Solomon Valley area, including Mitchell, Cloud and Jewell Counties, who are pursuing a major in instrumental music or art.

Fine Arts Future Development Summer Camp Scholarship , for junior high and senior high school students in the Solomon Valley area, including Mitchell, Cloud and Jewell Counties, who are interested in pursuing a summer music or art camp.

George Hoy Scholarship, for seniors graduating from Beloit High School or St. John the Baptist High School in Beloit. All scholarship applications must be submitted through the foundation's online scholarship portal by February 15, 2019. Scholarships will be awarded by mid-April. The application portal and scholarship guidelines can be found at www.solomonvalleycf.org/scholarships.

For more information, please contact Jessica Fuller, grants and scholarships coordinator, at 785-823-1800.

Since 2013, the Solomon Valley Community Foundation has served as a vehicle for charitable giving, connecting donors with philanthropic causes they love. As an affiliate of the Greater Salina Community Foundation, SVCF is proud to serve the communities of Mitchell County. For more information, visit www.solomonvalleycf.org.