Area Community Christmas Celebrations To Continue

Community Christmas celebrations continue this weekend. Santa Claus will visit Greenleaf at the mall Saturday at 9:30 a.m., with drawings from local businesses. Santa will visit Linn Saturday, arriving at 10:30, with a soup lunch to follow at 11. Drawings will be held as well as bingo at 11:30, and Axtell will host soup with Santa Saturday from 11-1 at the community building. Santa is to arrive at noon.

Living nativities are planned Saturday 10-2 behind the Koester House Museum in downtown Marysville, featuring camel rides, and Wymore Church of Christ will feature their 25th annual living nativity Saturday from 6-8 p.m., at the church at 618 West M. Street.

On Sunday evening, the Evangelical Church at 10th and Elm in Marysville will host a live nativity from 5-7, with over 100 nativities and refreshments served inside the church. Also Sunday, the Diller community will host a soup supper from 6-7 at the opera house, with Santa arriving at 7 as well as ham, turkey, and ornament drawings.