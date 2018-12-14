Gov. elect Laura Kelly rejects idea of state amendment on school funding

By
Chad Hallack
-

Incoming Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says she doesn’t think Republican lawmakers will be able to approve a state constitutional amendment on school funding.

And, she says, if they did pass the amendment, she believes Kansas voters would reject it.

GOP lawmakers have discussed a constitutional amendment for years in reaction to Kansas Supreme Court rulings on school financing.

House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, a Republican from Wichita, said earlier this week he believes there is a renewed interest in an amendment.

Two-thirds of the House and Senate would have to approve the amendment before it went to voters.

GOP leaders said this week they may consider reopening – or even starting over – on a funding plan passed this year. Kelly also rejected that idea.

Chad Hallack
Now in his fourth year as News Director at KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake, Chad is a jack of not all, but many trades.

