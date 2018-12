Bruce Dierking is owner/operator of Dierking Communications, Inc, with radio stations KNDY/KNDY FM Marysville, KQNK/KQNK FM Norton, and KDNS FM/KZDY FM Glen Elder/Beloit. A lifelong broadcast career began at age 14 as a board operator for KNDY. After graduating from Marysville High School, and attending Colby Community College, Dierking returned to KNDY in 1981, and would purchase the stations in 1988. An active community supporter, he has served a number of leadership posts ranging from economic development, tourism promotion, leadership development, the broadcast industry, and historic preservation among others.