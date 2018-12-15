UPDATE: KBI takes lead investigating 15 old in Smith Co. attempted murder

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating the attempted murder of a woman in Smith County, as well as an officer involved shooting which occurred as police attempted to apprehend the 15-year-old suspect.

Preliminary information indicates that on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 15 just after 10:20 a.m., the Smith County Sheriff’s responded to 10021 O Road approximately six miles north of Smith Center. Upon arriving, they located a 66-year-old white female victim who reported being restrained, beaten, and strangled. She was taken to Smith County Memorial Hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

The suspect is a 15-year-old black male who, as a minor, will not be publicly identified. He fled the area on horseback. When he was located by Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) troopers at 100 Road and L Road in Smith County he was armed with a firearm. KHP and Smith County Sheriff’s Deputies spent a few hours attempting to apprehend the suspect. Just before 2:20 p.m. the suspect fired at troopers. Two troopers returned fire, striking the subject.

They rendered medical aid and EMS responded. EMS transported him to Smith County Memorial Hospital. He was later flown to a Kearney, Neb. hospital where he underwent surgery. His condition is currently unknown. The identity of the subject will be withheld because he is a juvenile.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

