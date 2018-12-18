Royals sign outfielder Terrance Gore to one-year contract

Courtesy of the Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals announced Tuesday that the club has signed outfielder Terrance Gore to a one-year Major League contract. Consistent with club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Gore, 27, started the 2018 season in the Royals’ organization and played in 67 games with Omaha, where he recorded 16 stolen bases in 20 attempts. On August 15, he was traded to the Chicago Cubs, and was recalled to the big league roster on September 1. In 14 games with the Cubs, he recorded six stolen bases despite just five plate appearances. In the National League Wild Card Game vs. Colorado, Gore entered as a pinch-runner in the eighth inning and stole second base before scoring the game-tying run to force extra innings. Gore’s five postseason steals as a pinch runner are tops among active players, including one in the 2014 Wild Card Game vs. Oakland, and one in Game 4 of the 2015 ALDS at Houston.

In eight seasons in the Royals’ organization, Gore recorded 288 stolen bases (90.3%) and was a three-time Willie Wilson Minor League Base Runner of the Year winner (2012, ’14, ’15). He made his Major League debut in 2014 and has since recorded 27 regular season stolen bases in 31 attempts (87.1%), but has recorded just 19 plate appearances. Only one player in Major League history has more career steals in fewer plate appearances: Herb Washington (31 SB, 0 PA), who played for the Oakland Athletics from 1974-75.

After ranking fourth in the American League last season with 117 stolen bases, Kansas City has since signed Chris Owings (11 SB in 2018 with Arizona) and Billy Hamilton (34 SB in 2018 with Cincinnati), in addition to Gore.

Gore was selected by Kansas City in the 20th round of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft out of Gulf Coast Community College in Panama City, Fla.

In a corresponding move, the Royals designated infielder/outfielder Rosell Herrera for assignment. Kansas City’s Major League Reserve List remains at 40.