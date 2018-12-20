Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/17/18

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, December 17, 2018 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Dennis Henry leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Gary Scoby and Tim Burdiek, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Commissioners approved for publication 2018 budget amendments recommended by Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans as presented.

Attorney James Neeld came before the board. Mr. Neeld gave Commissioners an update on the negotiation process thus far with Next Era Energy Resources concerning the development of the Soldier Creek Windfarm in Nemaha County.

Tim Burdiek moved to hold an hour long executive session until 10:05 am to discuss attorney- client privileges. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Present for the executive session was the Board of Commissioners, Attorney James Neeld, and County Attorney Brad Lippert. At 10:05 am, Gary Scoby moved to extend the executive session until 10:30 am. Dennis Henry seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Tim Burdiek left the meeting at this time to attend a funeral, so was not present for the extended executive session or the rest of the Commission meeting. The meeting returned to open session at 10:30 am with no action taken by the board following the executive session.

Tyler Boxberger with Reese & Novelly came before the board to present the findings of the Nemaha County 2017 audit.

Senior Services/Public Transit Director Diane Yunghans came before the board to request a 30- day extension for use of vacation hours for Alan Hartter in the Transportation Department. Commissioners agreed to allow the 30-day extension requested.

Several local landowners came before the board to discuss the development of windfarms in Nemaha County. Darin Hueske let Commissioners know that there are now windfarm leases filed in every township in the county constituting a total of 54,000 acres leased in Nemaha County through a total of 176 individual leases. Questions were posed and comments made from several of those present for this discussion.

Gary Satter with the Glacial Hills RC&D Council came before the board to update Commissioners regarding the activities of this organization over the past year and to request an appropriation for this organization of $3,000 from Nemaha County for 2019.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments that were paid at the middle of December.

Sheriff’s Report:

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• he would like to move Lisa Copeland on the Jail Administrator Pay Scale from $16.34 per hour to $17.91 per hour effective November 21st. Rich had talked to Commissioners about doing this at the time Lisa was hired due to her previous experience in the position. Commissioners agreed to this request.

• he plans to work with the county attorney to draft a resolution that would set a cost per day to hold an inmate in the Nemaha County jail.

The board reviewed the minutes from the December 10, 2018 meeting. Gary Scoby moved to approve the minutes as presented. Dennis Henry seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Gary Scoby moved to approve a cereal malt beverage application from the Kelly Knights of Columbus. Dennis Henry seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Chairman Dennis Henry signed the cereal malt beverage license as presented. Chairman Dennis Henry signed add/abate orders as presented.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Dennis Henry adjourned the meeting at 2:15 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at 9:00 am due to observance of the Christmas Holiday on Monday, December 24th and Tuesday, December 25th.