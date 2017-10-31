Kansas 3A State Football Playoff Results & Upcoming Schedule – 10/31/17

3A STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Caney Valley 55, Cherryvale 22
Cheney 48, Douglass 8
Conway Springs 55, Wichita Independent 6
Galena 66, Neodesha 14
Hesston 47, Hutchinson Trinity 6
Hoisington 47, Cimarron 22
Larned 42, Lakin 6
Marion 54, Halstead 30
Marysville 62, Norton 21
Nemaha Central 59, Pleasant Ridge 26
Osage City 48, Jayhawk-Linn 14
Perry-Lecompton 27, St. Mary’s 21
Phillipsburg 48, Riley County 13
Sabetha 56, Maur Hill Mount Academy 14
Silver Lake 29, Mission Valley 7
Wellsville 48, Humboldt 0
UPCOMING SCHEDULE – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4TH
Silver Lake at Nemaha Central
Galena at Wellsville
Perry-Lecompton at Sabetha
Caney Valley at Osage City
Marion at Cheney
Marysville at Larned (3:00 PM)
Hesston at Conway Springs
Phillipsburg at Hoisington