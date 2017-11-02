Local Election Series Part II: Osborne County

By
Chad Hallack
-

Osborne County General Election – Official Candidate List

I, Vienna Janis, Osborne County Clerk/Election Officer of Osborne County, State of Kansas having received a certified list of candidates that filed for various positions to be voted on in the General Election to be held on November 7, 2017 and in accordance with KSA 25-209 do hereby certify the following:

City of Alton:

Mayor

None

 

City of Alton (5 positions)

Council Member

  1. Roy Ballard, 517 3rd Ave.

Wilda Carswell, 415 1st Ave.

Lyle Lewis Jr.,411 Mill St.

Billy C. Peterson Jr.,917 Mill St.

 

City of Downs:

Mayor

Justin Towery, 1114 3rd St.

 

City of Downs

Council Member (2 positions)

John Cary, 1311 Kansas St.

Evan Joy, 1204 N. 3rd St.

Eric Rose, 1015 Delay St.

Michelle Towery, 1114 3rd St.

Jane Van Donge, 713 Division St.

 

City of Natoma:

Mayor

None

 

Council Member (3 positions)

None 

 

City of Osborne:

Mayor:

Bradley L. Hackerott, 307 E. New Hampshire St.

John D. McClure, 202 South 4th St.

 

Treasurer (one position):

Mitch E. Vandament, 140 W. Van Buren St.

 

Council Positions:

Ward I (one position)

Linda M. Muck, 415 W. Jefferson St.

Ward II (one position)

Diane Eickenberg, 232 S. 2nd St.

Ward III (one position)

Ronald L. Kaser, 110 Gemini Ave.

 

City of Portis:

Mayor

Jared H. McCoy, 106 Chatham St.

 

City of Portis

Council Member (5 positions)

Kelly J. Campbell, 215 East 5th St.

Adrienne V. Karrick, 302 W. 4th St.

Brian Wolters, 203 Walnut St.

 

USD #271

Member-at-Large

Board Member

Four year term (3 positions)

Linda Conyac, Stockton

 

USD #272

Four year term

Position No. 4 (1 position)

Jessica K. Scott-Downs

 

Position No. 5 (1 position)

None

 

Position No. 6 (1 position)

Rodney Hake, Tipton

 

USD 299

Four Year Term

Position #4 (1 position)

Virgil C. Lawson, Sylvan Grove

 

Position #5 (1 position)

Danelle Palmer, Luray

 

Position #6 (1 position)

Laura Griffiths, Hunter

Kylo Heller, Hunter

 

Unified School District 392

Four year term

Member Position 4 (1 position)

Member District No. 1

None

 

Member Position 5 (1 position)

Member District No. 2

Stacey L. Carswell, 231 W. New Hampshire, Osborne

 

Member Position 6 (1 position)

Member District No. 2

Larry D. Bales, 1197 Co. 388 Dr., Osborne

 

USD #399

Four Year Term

Three At Large Positions

Quentin Maupin

Adam Zeigler

 

Post Rock Extension District #1

Board Member #1

Vote for Two

Tresa Albrecht, Downs

Matthew Brent, Alton

Special Ballot Questions:

County Wide:

Shall the following be adopted? Shall the additional one percent (1.0%) county sales tax, pursuant to K.S.A. 12-187(b)(5), in place for the purpose of maintaining the operating budget of the Osborne County Memorial Hospital be continued without sunset?

County Wide:

Shall Osborne County, Kansas, be authorized to issue general obligation hospital bonds in an amount not to exceed $18,735,000 in order to pay the cost to acquire a site, construct, furnish, and equip a new hospital facility thereon, make all necessary improvements appurtenant thereto (collectively the “Project”), and pay cost of issuance and interest on said general obligation hospital bonds during construction of the Project, all pursuant to the authority of K.S.A. 19-4601 et seq.?

Bethany Township:

Shall Bethany Township turn over the maintenance, repair, and construction of township roads to Osborne County, Kansas?

SHARE
Previous articleRiley County Police Investigating Racist Graffiti
Next articleNorton Co Board Of Commissioners Minutes For October 31, 2017
Chad Hallack
Now in his third year as News Director at KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake, Chad is a jack of not all, but many trades. He spent previous years of his working life in hotel management, event planning, security, the aviation industry, staff writing for a newspaper, and as a small business owner. He began doing play-by-play of high school sports for KDNS and KZDY in 2009 and came to work full time for the stations in July of 2015. He is a single-father of an eight year old daughter and enjoys spending his free time with her. His favorite activities include attending live music and sporting events as well as being a singer/songwriter. A natural conversationalist, he also enjoys a good discussion/debate on a myriad of topics from current events and politics to sports and philosophy. He resides in Beloit with his daughter and continues to write sports and meeting stories for the local newspaper.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR