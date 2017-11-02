Local Election Series Part II: Osborne County

Osborne County General Election – Official Candidate List

I, Vienna Janis, Osborne County Clerk/Election Officer of Osborne County, State of Kansas having received a certified list of candidates that filed for various positions to be voted on in the General Election to be held on November 7, 2017 and in accordance with KSA 25-209 do hereby certify the following:

City of Alton:

Mayor

None

City of Alton (5 positions)

Council Member

Roy Ballard, 517 3rd Ave.

Wilda Carswell, 415 1st Ave.

Lyle Lewis Jr.,411 Mill St.

Billy C. Peterson Jr.,917 Mill St.

City of Downs:

Mayor

Justin Towery, 1114 3rd St.

City of Downs

Council Member (2 positions)

John Cary, 1311 Kansas St.

Evan Joy, 1204 N. 3rd St.

Eric Rose, 1015 Delay St.

Michelle Towery, 1114 3rd St.

Jane Van Donge, 713 Division St.

City of Natoma:

Mayor

None

Council Member (3 positions)

None

City of Osborne:

Mayor:

Bradley L. Hackerott, 307 E. New Hampshire St.

John D. McClure, 202 South 4th St.

Treasurer (one position):

Mitch E. Vandament, 140 W. Van Buren St.

Council Positions:

Ward I (one position)

Linda M. Muck, 415 W. Jefferson St.

Ward II (one position)

Diane Eickenberg, 232 S. 2nd St.

Ward III (one position)

Ronald L. Kaser, 110 Gemini Ave.

City of Portis:

Mayor

Jared H. McCoy, 106 Chatham St.

City of Portis

Council Member (5 positions)

Kelly J. Campbell, 215 East 5th St.

Adrienne V. Karrick, 302 W. 4th St.

Brian Wolters, 203 Walnut St.

USD #271

Member-at-Large

Board Member

Four year term (3 positions)

Linda Conyac, Stockton

USD #272

Four year term

Position No. 4 (1 position)

Jessica K. Scott-Downs

Position No. 5 (1 position)

None

Position No. 6 (1 position)

Rodney Hake, Tipton

USD 299

Four Year Term

Position #4 (1 position)

Virgil C. Lawson, Sylvan Grove

Position #5 (1 position)

Danelle Palmer, Luray

Position #6 (1 position)

Laura Griffiths, Hunter

Kylo Heller, Hunter

Unified School District 392

Four year term

Member Position 4 (1 position)

Member District No. 1

None

Member Position 5 (1 position)

Member District No. 2

Stacey L. Carswell, 231 W. New Hampshire, Osborne

Member Position 6 (1 position)

Member District No. 2

Larry D. Bales, 1197 Co. 388 Dr., Osborne

USD #399

Four Year Term

Three At Large Positions

Quentin Maupin

Adam Zeigler

Post Rock Extension District #1

Board Member #1

Vote for Two

Tresa Albrecht, Downs

Matthew Brent, Alton

Special Ballot Questions:

County Wide:

Shall the following be adopted? Shall the additional one percent (1.0%) county sales tax, pursuant to K.S.A. 12-187(b)(5), in place for the purpose of maintaining the operating budget of the Osborne County Memorial Hospital be continued without sunset?

County Wide:

Shall Osborne County, Kansas, be authorized to issue general obligation hospital bonds in an amount not to exceed $18,735,000 in order to pay the cost to acquire a site, construct, furnish, and equip a new hospital facility thereon, make all necessary improvements appurtenant thereto (collectively the “Project”), and pay cost of issuance and interest on said general obligation hospital bonds during construction of the Project, all pursuant to the authority of K.S.A. 19-4601 et seq.?

Bethany Township:

Shall Bethany Township turn over the maintenance, repair, and construction of township roads to Osborne County, Kansas?