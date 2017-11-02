Local Election Series Part II: Osborne County

Osborne County General Election – Official Candidate List
I, Vienna Janis, Osborne County Clerk/Election Officer of Osborne County, State of Kansas having received a certified list of candidates that filed for various positions to be voted on in the General Election to be held on November 7, 2017 and in accordance with KSA 25-209 do hereby certify the following:
City of Alton:
Mayor
None
City of Alton (5 positions)
Council Member
- Roy Ballard, 517 3rd Ave.
Wilda Carswell, 415 1st Ave.
Lyle Lewis Jr.,411 Mill St.
Billy C. Peterson Jr.,917 Mill St.
City of Downs:
Mayor
Justin Towery, 1114 3rd St.
City of Downs
Council Member (2 positions)
John Cary, 1311 Kansas St.
Evan Joy, 1204 N. 3rd St.
Eric Rose, 1015 Delay St.
Michelle Towery, 1114 3rd St.
Jane Van Donge, 713 Division St.
City of Natoma:
Mayor
None
Council Member (3 positions)
None
City of Osborne:
Mayor:
Bradley L. Hackerott, 307 E. New Hampshire St.
John D. McClure, 202 South 4th St.
Treasurer (one position):
Mitch E. Vandament, 140 W. Van Buren St.
Council Positions:
Ward I (one position)
Linda M. Muck, 415 W. Jefferson St.
Ward II (one position)
Diane Eickenberg, 232 S. 2nd St.
Ward III (one position)
Ronald L. Kaser, 110 Gemini Ave.
City of Portis:
Mayor
Jared H. McCoy, 106 Chatham St.
City of Portis
Council Member (5 positions)
Kelly J. Campbell, 215 East 5th St.
Adrienne V. Karrick, 302 W. 4th St.
Brian Wolters, 203 Walnut St.
USD #271
Member-at-Large
Board Member
Four year term (3 positions)
Linda Conyac, Stockton
USD #272
Four year term
Position No. 4 (1 position)
Jessica K. Scott-Downs
Position No. 5 (1 position)
None
Position No. 6 (1 position)
Rodney Hake, Tipton
USD 299
Four Year Term
Position #4 (1 position)
Virgil C. Lawson, Sylvan Grove
Position #5 (1 position)
Danelle Palmer, Luray
Position #6 (1 position)
Laura Griffiths, Hunter
Kylo Heller, Hunter
Unified School District 392
Four year term
Member Position 4 (1 position)
Member District No. 1
None
Member Position 5 (1 position)
Member District No. 2
Stacey L. Carswell, 231 W. New Hampshire, Osborne
Member Position 6 (1 position)
Member District No. 2
Larry D. Bales, 1197 Co. 388 Dr., Osborne
USD #399
Four Year Term
Three At Large Positions
Quentin Maupin
Adam Zeigler
Post Rock Extension District #1
Board Member #1
Vote for Two
Tresa Albrecht, Downs
Matthew Brent, Alton
Special Ballot Questions:
County Wide:
Shall the following be adopted? Shall the additional one percent (1.0%) county sales tax, pursuant to K.S.A. 12-187(b)(5), in place for the purpose of maintaining the operating budget of the Osborne County Memorial Hospital be continued without sunset?
County Wide:
Shall Osborne County, Kansas, be authorized to issue general obligation hospital bonds in an amount not to exceed $18,735,000 in order to pay the cost to acquire a site, construct, furnish, and equip a new hospital facility thereon, make all necessary improvements appurtenant thereto (collectively the “Project”), and pay cost of issuance and interest on said general obligation hospital bonds during construction of the Project, all pursuant to the authority of K.S.A. 19-4601 et seq.?
Bethany Township:
Shall Bethany Township turn over the maintenance, repair, and construction of township roads to Osborne County, Kansas?