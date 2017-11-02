Norton Co Board Of Commissioners Minutes For October 31, 2017

Norton Co Board of Commissioners

October 31, 2017

Commissioner Charles Posson called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on October 31, 2017 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Richard Thompson, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Thomas Brannan, Present.

October Vouchers

The County Commission and Counselor reviewed the vouchers and payroll for the month of October 2017. Upon review the vouchers and payroll were approved as submitted.

October 23rd minutes

Commissioner Brannan made a motion to approve the commission minutes from October 23rd with a second from Commissioner Thompson. The motion passed 3-0.

KCAMP/KWORCC

Maura Chambers, Risk Manager with KCAMP delivered information to the commission on the proposed policy that was being delivered to the County of Norton today. Maura reviewed the highlights of the policy being delivered to the county. KCAMP provided the liability and property coverage policy for Norton County for the past several years.

Carl Eyman, KWORCC claims manager spoke next to the commission with the coverage and policy benefits offered in their bid proposal. KWORCC provides the Workers Compensation coverage for Norton County.

A motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to go into executive session at 9:45 am for a period of 15 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel and to include County Counselor R. Douglas Sebelius and Carly Eyman. The motion was given a second by Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

The commission returned to regular session at 10:00 am with no action taken.

At I0:00 am the commission proceeded to the bid opening for the 2018 property and liability coverage for Norton County and the Workers Compensation. One bid was presented to the commission for the property and liability as well as one bid for the Workers Compensation.

The bid for the Workers Compensation was submitted at $60,762 and the bid for KCAMP was submitted at

$48,199. A motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to approve the bid from KCAMP in the amount of

$48,199 with a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

A motion was made by Commissioner Thompson to approve the proposal from KCAMP for the 3 year rate stabalization program being offered. The motion was given a second from Commissioner Brannan. Motion passed.

A motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to approve the bid from KWORCC in the amount of

$60,762 for the Workers Compensation for 2018. The motion was given a second by Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Noxious Weed

Clarence Wetter, Norton County Noxious Weed presented several chemical bids to the commission. The chemicals being purchased were bid by two firms. Clarence selected the bids accordingly and awarded the lowest bidder with the purchase. VanDiest Chemical was awarded a bid in the amount of$47,203.90 and CPS was awarded the bid in the amount of $26,113.80. Commissioner Thompson made the motion to approve the quotes with a second by Commissioner Brannan. Motion passed 3-0.

Clarence provided a bid to the commission for replacing the floor covering in the office of the Noxious Weed department. The bid was submitted in the amount of$1,492.65. A motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to approve the bid from Don’s Floor Covering with a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Margaret Gabelmann

Margaret Gabelmann, District Representative for Senator Moran was in to visit with the commission and see if there was anything that she could assist Norton County with. The commission spoke briefly with topics of interest.

BG Consultants

Moni G. El-Aasar with BG Consultants was in to visit with the the commission on the approval and acceptance of a bridge construction project in the Southwest part of the County. Moni informed the commission that he applied for State Funding on Bridge #OS18 and has been notified that Norton County was successful in the application. The State pays for 80%, of the bridge construction with 200/o coming from the County funds. Floyd and Becky with the Road Department joined the commission meeting. Moni presented the documents for signature and approval by the commission to proceed with the construction of

#OS18. An agreement for bridge designing and engineering was also presented to the commission for approval. The agreement is between Norton County and BG Consultants. The contract was signed and approved.

Concrete Crushing

The commission discussed the proposed bid of$9.00 per ton to crush the concrete at the Solid Waste site. The commission had an earlier quote for the crushing by the Cen Con. After review of the bid and an approximate 8,500 tons the commission refused the contract fee.

Christmas Lights

The local Christmas decorating committee requested use of the Courthouse lawn. The commission agreed to the request as long as the electric source did adversely effect the Courthouse.

Adjournment

There being no further business befoi:e the Board the meeting was adjourned until 1 V6/2017. The commission minutes are not considered official until signed and approved by the commission and will remain a working document until approved