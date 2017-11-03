2A & 8-Man High School Football Playoff Scoreboard – 11/3/17

By
Derek Nester
-

CLASS 2A STATE PLAYOFFS
Centralia 63, Doniphan West 24
Elkhart 35, La Crosse 6
Ell-Saline 44, Sedgwick 41
Jefferson Co. North 36, Jackson Heights 20
Olpe 62, Yates Center 0
Plainville 21, Meade 0
Smith Center 84, Medicine Lodge 7
St. Mary’s Colgan 48, Lyndon 6

8-MAN DIVISION I PLAYOFFS
Burlingame 34, Victoria 24
Central Plains 58, Macksville 12
Hoxie 50, Ness City 0
Osborne 64, Clifton-Clyde 14
South Central 27, Little River 20
Spearville 42, St. Francis 20
St. Paul 56, Central Burden 6
West Elk 46, Udall 0

8-MAN DIVISION II PLAYOFFS
Caldwell 42, Waverly 34
Central Christian 66, Pleasanton 34
Hanover 62, Rock Hills 32
Hodgeman County 59, Northern Valley 14
Ingalls 50, Pretty Prairie 32
Otis-Bison 60, Sylvan-Lucas 26
Pike Valley 62, Axtell 16
South Barber 68, Rolla 8

Derek Nester
